LIGONIER — Stone’s Trace Historical Society will offer a midsummer festival preview on Sunday, June 27, of its annual Pioneer Festival and Regulators Rendezvous at Stone’s Trace Historic Site, 5111 Lincolnway South, across from West Noble School Corp.
Hours for this one-day, “Taste of the Festival” are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free to the public.
Historical society members will engage one-on-one with guests to share information and answer questions about Noble County pioneer Richard Stone, the historic site, and the coming festival in September. It is an opportunity for guests to learn more about the historic site in a less-crowded setting.
Richard Stone was the second white settler in Noble County. He built Stone’s Tavern as the first “commercial” building in the county, opening for travelers in 1839. The tavern, now restored, was an early landmark on the trail and was used for quilting bees, public meetings, post office, stagecoach stop, jury room, jail, dance hall and rest stop for travelers.
The tavern was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1984, and is listed in the Indiana State Department of Natural Resources Historic Register.
The tavern was later used as a home and a barn before falling into disrepair. The Stone’s Trace Historical Society was formed in April 1964 to rescue and preserve the building on 3 acres of land.
Highlights of the festival preview will be black pot cooking, pioneer craft demonstrations, children’s activities and face painting. Drinks are available on site.
For more information, contact historical society member Janet Sweeney at 856-2666 or email her at sweeneyjanet@hotmail.com; on Facebook; or the society’s website, stonestrace.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.