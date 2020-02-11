Ligonier State of the City underscores developments to come, housing need

LIGONIER — Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel is hopeful for the future, and she has good reason to be.
At her State of the City address Monday night, she pointed out numerous projects the city finished in 2019, like paving projects and adding a school resource officer, and envisioned what she wants to complete in 2020, like the new fire station.
But with development comes the need for employees and people for buildings to service. And places for those people to live is lacking.
“To get people, you’ve got to have a place for them to live, so, we have no houses,” Fisel said. And that’s the one thing we don’t have.”
That issue wasn’t addressed without a plan to help solve it, though. Fisel presented a diagram of plans for about 110 acres of annexed property just south of U.S. 6 and north of Diamond Lake Road, west of U.S. 33.
As the plans stand right now, about 50 acres would be zoned for industry, about 30 acres for retail and about 35 for residential, with planned separation between people’s homes and business.
Those plans are flexible, so more or less acreage might be allotted to the different zonings once details are worked out.
A timeline for those adjustments isn’t yet set, but Fisel expects to see progress this year.
She presented numbers to help guests get a good idea of just how many people Ligonier employs.
“We employ the population of our city,” Fisel said.
Those top employers include Carlex and Silgan, each with 500 employees, plus Avalon Village at 75 employees and Structural Composites at 140 employees.
A project Fisel anticipates will be finished by the end of 2020 is the new fire station that will stand on the southeast corner of Pettit Park.
She acknowledged that there has been “controversy” over the location of the fire station.
One year ago, mayoral primary challenger David Magnus told The Advance Leader he would rather see the upcoming veteran’s memorial in that space, since he thought it would be more visible there.
To address that, Fisel brought a copy of the donation agreement between the city and the Pettit family Monday night, and invited anyone who wanted to read it to do so.
“I have right here before me, in black and white, a donation agreement that says that the Ligonier Fire Department, if and when it is built, will go in Pettit Park, and it will go in the south end of Pettit Park, and that’s exactly where it’s gonna go,” Fisel said.
Fisel also gave an update on the progress of the veteran’s memorial, which the Community Foundation is collecting donations for.
She said she needs a committee to oversee the $700,000 project.
“I’m hoping that we get the American Legion on board with us,” Fisel said.
Further north from Pettit Park, Fisel acknowledged the strength of the industrial park, and said the old Pennington building may have a buyer.
“We will know by the end of the week if that’s a done deal,” Fisel said.
Fisel also recapped on plans for West Noble Waste Recovery to break ground. The company will provide recycling to both industry and citizens alike.
Right now, the groundbreaking is contingent on West Noble Waste Recovery being awarded an environmental permit, which Fisel said she was hopeful they would get.
The recycling company would be a mostly indoor operation, Fisel said, with the only outside work being dumpsters.
Connecting the entire city will be the Strawberry Valley trail, of which Fisel said this spring will bring paving from Bridge Street to Martin Street.
Eventually, the plan is for the five-mile long trail to go behind city buildings and connect murals, statues and parks.
Fisel also ran through the city’s progress by the numbers.
Out of Building and Zoning Administrator Earle Franklin’s office, the city saw 119 permits issued at a total value of $4,347,581.
The fees for those permits topped out at a total of $12,607.38.
Franklin’s office also saw 10 new homes approved in Ligonier, the average cost of which was $193,174. Seventy-three new building lots became available last year, too.
“Earle’s the most full-time, part-time employee we have,” Fisel quipped.
Four welcome signs are starting to be erected around Ligonier, too, with the first already standing.
Her address lasted about 45 minutes, up about 15 from last year.
“Now you know why I go home tired,” Fisel said, “but I love every minute of it.”
