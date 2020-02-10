ALBION — After taking a look at a Plan B site to move the Noble County Prosecutor Office temporarily, the county is sticking with Plan A.
Noble County Commissioners Anita Hess and Justin Stump opted to move forward with plans to lease and renovate the former Eagles lodge at 111 W. Hazel St. to become the temporary home for the prosecutor.
The county needs to move the prosecutor and his staff out of its current building west of the Noble County Courthouse in order to demolish the red brick building. Once taken out, the cleared lot will be the site of the proposed $15 million county annex building.
As such, the prosecutor's office needs a home for approximately two years while that demolition and construction is taking place.
On Feb. 3, Noble County Highway Department engineer Zack Smith, who is managing the annex project for the county, reported to the Noble County Council that the long-term lease and renovation could cost upward of $200,000.
After publication of the story about the plan in The News Sun last week, Smith said he received more input from the community including some potential other sites to consider in downtown Albion.
Most of those sites could be written off immediately, Smith said, because they didn't have appropriate space. The prosecutor's office currently occupies about 5,000 square feet of space. It's one of the county's biggest departments.
"They don't understand the size and scope of our specifications," Smith said. "Most of the buildings that are being pitched are 1,500 square feet or less."
One building did warrant an additional look — the former Bureau of Motor Vehicles office on Jefferson Street — so Smith and Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery did a walkthrough of the space.
The tour, however, revealed some notable barriers.
First, the building only has one bathroom with one toilet, so the county would need to create additional bathroom space if it wanted to move in there.
Second, the building has enough space, but it's split over two floors. The first floor is developed with some office spaces, while the second floor is undeveloped and would need significant renovations. That two-floor layout would require additional handicap accessibility considerations as well as fire code regulations.
Third, piggybacking off the downstairs space, Smith noted that while the building has some office space, most of what's there is not the right size for what the prosecutor office's need are.
"The current layout had some offices that could be used for the office, breakrooms and storage," Smith said, but noted they're all larger than what's needed. "If you start using oversized layouts in an area, you're just building extra space elsewhere. With the type of space Jim has, you can't really double people up."
Beyond that, other issues included questions about adequate parking, the building is located away from the underground fiberoptic line and would need a tap in and concerns about utility costs.
Mowery noted that one positive is the building is directly across from the public entrance to the courthouse.
Ultimately, Mowery felt the original site was more practical option for his office compared to the BMV.
"To me, the big difference is — I've walked through both buildings — one building is the point it is a blank slate and this building … I think what's there and built in would have to come out. It's not laid out in a way that we would be trying to make it work," Mowery said.
Smith also said since neither owner was intending to turn the buildings into commercial space, the onus would be on the county to pay for most of the renovations. Therefore, the BMV building wouldn't offer much if any cost savings overall.
"At this point, we're still where we were," Smith said. "There is nothing that is shelf-ready. There's nothing even close to being shelf-ready, but we did want to explore all options especially with the additional interest we received."
Commissioners agreed after hearing the presentation that it was a case of first-thought, best-thought.
"It appears to me the building across the street to the north is probably not the best idea when we've got a building that's open, vacant, ready for a buildout," Hess said. "I would say that my opinion is we move forward with what we started with."
"I would agree with that," Stump said.
The commissioners voted 2-0 to move forward with renovation and lease plans for the 111 W. Hazel St. building. Commissioner Gary Leatherman was absent from Monday's meeting.
