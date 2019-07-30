Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Tristan P. Farrington, 23, of the 2100 block of South S.R. 3, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Farrington was also served a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Farrington was held without bond.
Kyle J. Gillespie, 26, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gillespie was held on $4,500 bond.
Mark A. Leazier, 41, of the 1500 block of East Bair Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Leazier was held on $4,500 bond.
Tarah M. Mwalwanda, 35, of the 300 block of Indiana Street, Topeka, was booked at 6:20 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Scott J. Rigsby, 49, of the 200 block of South Orchard Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:09 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Noah M. Smith, 37, of the 100 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Smith was held on $3,500 bond.
Manuel E. Adams, 44, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 7:05 p.m. Saturday by a conservation officer with the Department of Natural Resources on a warrant. No charging information provided. Adams was held on $4,500 bond.
Daniel R. Agee, 34, of the 6300 block of East C.R. 850N, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:08 a.m. Sunday on a body attachment warrant. Agee was held on $2,352.50 cash bond.
Trent A. Faulkner, 33, of the 12300 block of C.R. 50, Syracuse, was booked at 9:04 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Joseph M. Fazzaro, 22, of the 1100 block of West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Saturday by a conservation officer with the Department of Natural Resources on a charge of domestic battery involving moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony. Fazzaro was held on $50,000 bond.
Brittany M. Garrett, 31, of the 1700 block of West Auburn Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Garrett posted $4,500 bond and was released Saturday.
Lydia V. Harding, 27, of the 100 block of Mille Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:04 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Harding was held on $3,500 bond.
Jacob B. King, 22, of the 3900 block of Wawonaissa Trail, Fort Wayne, was booked at 9:42 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence. No further information provided.
Eviute R. Santiago, 21, of the 200 block of Redding Avenue, Elkhart, was booked at 9:16 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence. No further information provided.
Dustin J. Freon, 30, of the 1100 block of Cinnamon Road, Fort Wayne, was booked at 9:13 a.m. Sunday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Robyn L. Funk, 48, of the 1500 block of Elm Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Funk was held on $3,500 bond.
Jason C. Graf, 49, of the 700 block of Weber Road, Albion, was arrested at 1:27 a.m. Monday by Albion police on a body attachment warrant. Graf was held on $250 cash bond.
Lee T. Hall, 44, of the 1800 block of Shakespeare Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:16 p.m. Sunday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Erick J. Marshall, 31, of the 100 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:14 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor; and a probation violation. Marshall was held without bond.
Alec A. Wells, 27, of the 900 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:02 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08% and less than 0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Wells was held on $3,500 bond.
