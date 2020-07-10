ALBION — The Albion Redevelopment Commission wants to offer tax incentives for a local manufacturing firm to expand and hire 16 new workers.
On July 1, the Albion Plan Commission unanimously OK’d a building permit which would see the Robert Bosch LLC plant on Progress Drive grow from 162,000 square feet to 264,200 square feet.
The Albion facility specializes in manufacturing engine cooling fans, pumps and valves.
On Wednesday, Bosch representatives attended the Albion Redevelopment Commission meeting seeking a positive recommendation to receive a tax break on both construction costs of the addition and the new equipment which will be installed in the new space.
The Albion Town Council has the final say in approving the recommendations, and is scheduled to address the matter at its meeting Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m. at the Albion Municipal Building.
The commission voted unanimously to recommend a 10-year abatement on the property improvements, with the company paying nothing in property taxes the first year, then receiving a 95% break the second year, 80% the third year, 65% the fourth year and 50% the fifth year. At the 10th year of the abatement, the tax break would fall to 5%.
According to documents provided by the town, the total estimated tax abatement savings would be $1,400,311 through the 10-year life of the abatement.
The RDC also recommended Bosch LLC receive a seven-year phased in abatement on approximately $1.1 million in personal property, which would include the purchase and installation of high automation and injection molding technology, according to documents filed by the company with the town.
The 16 new jobs would have an average salary of more than $43,000.
Bosch’s current local salary total is more than $16.1 million, according to documents.
Bosch’s operations are inside of a town TIF District.
“I think we need to let them move ahead,” Albion Redevelopment Commission member Mike Selby said.
Founded in Albion in 1993, Bosch currently has approximately 280 employees, but is expected to grow to 331 employees by the end of this year as work volume increases, according to company spokesman Tim Wieland.
The 16 additional jobs coming from the expansion will be added onto that 331 total.
Albion-based LCI Construction Inc. was awarded the contract to construct the expansion, which will cost in the neighborhood of $5 million, according to documents.
LCI’s Matthew Young said the hope is for construction to begin in August with a tentative completion date of June 2021.
Young showed detailed plans for the expansion to the plan commission on July 1, showing a projected 20,000 square foot expansion to the west of the current building at 1613 Progress Drive and an 82,000 square foot addition which will stretch from the east wall of the current building all the way to the guard shack.
“The building will be manufacturing and warehousing,” Bosch manager of local facilities Tom Dukehart told the RDC Wednesdya.
Young said designers have been working with the Noble County Surveyor’s Office to develop a plan to handle the water runoff from the new development. A 75,000 cubic foot retention pond will be planned to the east of the building, coming within 30 feet of C.R. 150E.
Young said a large berm will be constructed around the pond.
Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employed 34,600 associates in more than 100 locations, as of Dec. 31, 2019. In 2019, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $14.4 billion in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Bosch employs roughly 400,000 associates worldwide, and had sales of approximately 77.7 billion euros in 2019.
