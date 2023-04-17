ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners have appointed Kate Emmert of the Grain Bin Retreat on Eagle Lake LLC, Ligonier, to the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors for 2023-25.
The Grain Bin Retreat on Eagle Lake is a super-host location on Airbnb. Emmert invites her guests to stay in a renovated grain bin with the countryside setting and lake views nearby.
"We are thrilled to have an Airbnb host appointed to our board of directors; it aligns with our strategic plan to be more inclusive for this growing aspect of the Noble County tourism lodging landscape," said Grace Caswell, CVB executive director. "The Grain Bin retreat offers a unique stay, and Kate's passion for Noble County and the hospitality industry aligns perfectly with our overall mission."
