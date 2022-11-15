ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners Monday approved spending up to $200,000 in American Rescue Plan grant funds to fix a drainage issue affecting the area north of S.R. 3 on C.R. 1000E.
According to Commissioner Anita Hess, the problem has been discussed for more than two years at drainage board meetings.
She said the affected here is approximately a quarter-mile north of that intersection and is centered on the west side of the road.
The flooding hasn’t reached the county road, but one home owner in particular faces major issues following heavy rains.
“They’d have to take a row boat up to their house,” Hess said. “They can’t get to their home.”
The Noble County Surveyor’s Office is overseeing the work, which involves the placement of a large tile to help keep water moving through the area.
The county’s excess ARP funds are dwindling.
The federal government is projected to send Noble County $9.2 million as part of its COVID relief package.
To date, a majority of that money has been earmarked:
• renovations to the Noble County Courthouse, to the tune of approximately $4 million;
• repairs and roof replacement at the Noble County Jail, approximately $2.7 million-$3 million;
• replacing the septic system at the Noble County Office Complex-South on S.R. 9. The septic system is original to the building, which was built around the 1960s. County officials ball-parked that cost at $250,000 or so.
In June, the commissioners designated $492,000 in American Rescue Plan money to be spent on architectural fees for the renovation of the Noble County Courthouse.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who has overseen the construction of the new annex and is coordinating county efforts on the courthouse renovation, said he expects to be able to provide a more cost estimate for the courthouse renovation at the commissioners’ meeting set for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 28.
Timing of the renovation may affect costs of the project, Smith said.
The project could take as few as 6-7 months if the courts and county clerk’s offices were moved out and the work could be done without interrupting.
But the county has nowhere to move the courts and clerk’s office, which will need to continue to operate as normal.
The county may need to do the project in phases to minimize disruptions, which could make the project last 18 months. It could also had a big chunk of change to the cost.
Hess said the extra cost is a concern.
The commissioners also signed an agreement with Purdue University to spend $102,680 in staff funding at the local extension office. That figure is up from the approximately $97,000 cost in 2022 and $88,000 in 2021.
