LIGONIER — The Ligonier Police Department’s canine, Rocko, now has a bit more protection.
The department has a protective vest for its dog that was donated to them through a grant program from Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a non-profit organization that provides equipment for police dogs across the United States.
The idea to get a vest for the department’s K9 came through a vested interest from its K9 officer, Nick Knafel.
“I was attending an advanced K9 trauma class with one of our fellow officers and we found out about this program,” he said.
They returned from the class and presented the idea of getting a ballistic vest to their department.
He felt they had nothing to lose applying for it and believed Rocko should have the same protection as the officers.
He had to go through two different application processes in order to receive the vest. The first having to present the organization their credentials to show they are an actual police agency and actually have a police dog.
After getting approval from the first application, the second process required them to send the organization Rocko’s measurements, which they eventually got approval for.
The average cost for a ballistic vest ranges from $1,100-$1,500.
The department got approval for the donation back in February and has to week at least 8-10 weeks for it to arrive.
He said Rocko didn’t like the vest within the first few days of getting it and that he looked pretty stiff wearing it.
“After the first few days, he got used to it and now has no issues getting it on him,” he said.
He feels the dog having the vest gives him the peace of mind that Rocko is protected like he is and doesn’t have to worry about a situation where Rocko doesn’t have protection.
“We’ve had no incidents in the city where someone tried to attack Rocko,” he said. “I’m really thankful for that vest being donated to us.”
