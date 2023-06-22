KENDALLVILLE — East Noble school board acted Wednesday with a vote of 6-1 to uphold and accept the decision of a book review committee to keep a young adult graphic novel as a curriculum material in English classes for high school juniors and seniors.
The review was conducted according to board policy 9130 for public complaints and concerns. The committee is comprised of professional staff members and board members.
The criteria for evaluating the book is: The appropriateness of the material for the age and maturity level of students using the material; the accuracy of the material; the objectivity of the material; and the use being made of the material.
The policy states that no challenged material will be removed except by board action, and no challenged material will be removed solely because it presents ideas that are unpopular or offensive to some. If the board chooses to remove challenged material, the action will include a statement of reasons for the removal.
Some parents and others had pushed for removing “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” as curriculum material because they claim the graphic novel is inappropriate for high school students. The novel touches on themes of poverty, cultural differences, bullying, sexual references and use of profanity.
Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City, recommended the board pull the book to err on the side of caution while the Legislature works on the issue.
Tim Schlotter of Kendallville spoke in favor of keeping the book as an option for teachers.
“The book is mild compared to current teen banter,” he said.
He noted that professional educators had researched the book before it was included as a class resource. He said those who want to remove the book are taking choices away from others.
“Protesters do not have the right to indoctrinate my grandkids,” he said.
Charlie Barber, an East Noble high school English teacher for 36 years, said the book in question had not been used at the high school in 1 ½ years. He said the choice of resources is a “given” in the high school curriculum.
Barber noted that the book is written from the point of view of a 14-year-old protagonist, who isn’t mature yet.
“I don’t trust everything a student tells me,” he said. “What is ‘graphic’? We all have a different idea of ‘graphic.’”
In other business, assistant superintendent Amy Korus announced that East Noble is the recipient of a $75,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Education for STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) integration into grades K-12 through project-based learning. The grant will increase capabilities for robotics, coding and hands-on learning as the district works toward STEM certification.
The board approved the plan for administrative raise and classified raise as negotiations begin. The board also agreed to sell the district’s obsolete and unused items on eBay.
The board approved these personnel changes:
Resignations: Kari Rathke, instructional and technology coach at Rome City Elementary, effective at the end of the school year; Rhonda Fuller, instructional assistant at Alternative Learning Center, effective at the end of the school year; Tristan Rothenberger, middle school instructional assistant, effective at the end of the school year; and Melody Robinson, special needs bus driver, effective June 2.
Extracurricular activity resignations: Jami Jaquay, high school junior varsity softball coach, effective at the end of the season; and Cliff Hannon, high school head boys track coach and assistant football coach, effective June 5.
Reassignments: Cliff Hannon, from high school social studies teacher to middle school assistant principal, effective July 1; Mike Engler, from Alternative Learning Center teacher to dean of students at South Side Elementary; Whitney Aumsbaugh, from full-time nurse at North Side Elementary to part-time nurse at North Side, effective at the beginning of the 2023024 school year; Corinna Valenti, from Level I technician to Level II technician for the East Noble Technology Department, effective June 19; and Katelyn Walker, from instructional assistant at Rome City Elementary to media coordinator at Avilla Elementary, effective Aug. 3.
New Hires for 2023-24 School Year: April Miller, instructional assistant at Rome City Elementary; Katherine McClellan, preschool instructional assistant at Avilla Elementary; Jared Johnson, teacher at Alternative Learning Center; Rachel Van Gessel, sports and fitness instructor at Avilla and North Side elementary schools; Eryn Niblick, first grade teacher at Avilla Elementary; Alisha McNamara, instruction assistant at North Side Elementary; Chloe Hinkle as kindergarten teachers at Rome City Elementary; Samantha Ludwig, third grade teacher at Avilla Elementary; Renee Rogers, sixth grade department head at the middle school; Stephanie Masbaum, instructional assistant at Rome City Elementary; Sydney Puckett, middle school instructional assistant; Daniel Burtch, high school social studies teacher; Lindsay Grogg, educational sign language interpreter at Avilla Elementary, effective Aug. 9; and Kevin Becker, summer maintenance, effective May 30.
Extracurricular hires, effective for the 2023-24 school year: Elexis Stocksdale, co-sponsor of robotics at South Side Elementary; Brandy Cain, so-sponsor for the school newspaper at South Side Elementary; Carla Mohanedali, high school freshmen volleyball coach; Madison Klinker, high school junior varsity softball coach; Ryan Starkel, high school head boys track coach; Erin Opper, co-sponsor for math bowl at South Side Elementary.
Extracurricular hires for the 2022-23 school year: Karen Munk and Kelly Graden, theater costumers for “Sponge Bob” at the high school.
