LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners approved a proposal by the LaGrange County Engineer that allows her to work with an engineering consulting firm to create a new 10-year master plan for LaGrange County government that would then give it a means to evaluate, rank, and determine which roads and bridges are in the greatest need of repair.
The commissioners granted Tharon Morgan authority to spend up to $10,000 to launch a study using specialized software provided by a consultant to create the highway department asset management plan. The idea was met with enthusiastic support from Terry Martin, president of the LaGrange County commissioners.
“This is long overdue,” he said after Morgan’s presentation.
Morgan said the management program has already been piloted by the highway department in Boone County.
“It’s a plan for the next 10 years that helps determine upgrades to roads, bridges, culverts, and small structures up to a certain standard decided on by the county,” Morgan said.
The plan calls for Morgan to meet with local officials to determine what standards will be used, and what standards local roads should meet. She would work with Bulter, Fairman, and Seufert, an Indianapolis-based Civil Engineering firm.
In other matters, the commissions approved a request from the Treasurer’s Office to purchase a new specialized scanner for $10,650.
They also approved an IT Department request to utilize a JDAI grant to purchase new laptop computers for the LaGrange County Probation Department for $9,108. Dave Warren, the head of the IT Department, also informed the commissioners that he had ordered new laptop computers for the members of the county’s Prosecutor’s Office using American Rescue Program funds previously allocated to his department by the commissioners and the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.