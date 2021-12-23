KENDALLVILLE — Fledgling chefs in East Noble Middle School’s food science classes squared off on a food challenge to create an original, edible recipe from mystery ingredients.
Teacher Kim Desper based her challenge on the Food Network’s show, “Chopped,” where contestants make a three-course meal from mystery ingredients to win prizes.
Desper chose pineapple, tomatoes, olive oil, a clove of garlic and a pickle as her mystery ingredients. The ingredients were packaged in a brown paper grocery bag, along with colored leis for each cooking group to wear for identification and a folder of helpful information.
Each group had 30 minutes to prepare the dish, using additional ingredients from the pantry set up on tables in front of the room. Among the pantry items were pasta, tortillas, vegetables and fruits, cheeses, and herbs and spices.
“And you clean up as you go,” Desper said.
Like the reality-show version, Desper’s challenge has rules:
• Everyone starts by washing their hands and running water into the sink for dishwashing and cleanup.
• Only one student from the group is the pantry runner.
• The recipe must use all five mystery ingredients.
• Each cooking team must record the exact amount of each ingredient for the recipe.
• One ingredient must be cooked.
• The dish must have all five food groups.
• The recipe must be plated and brought to the judges for presentation.
“You eat with your eyes,” Desper said. “Remember that when you present to the judges.”
Purdue Extension Educator Abigail Creigh spoke to classes on Dec. 13 before the class challenges. She was on hand to help with the challenge Dec. 15.
“We spoke about food safety and My Plate, the five food groups and balanced meals,” she said.
Creigh said the My Plate concept is from Purdue University, developed as a way to teach people about the five food groups and eating a balanced meal.
Desper gathered staff members and community residents to serve as judges for each class. Andrea Farren of The Crew Youth Center and Lisa Laur, a staff members, served as judges in the Dec. 15 class.
Each cooking team had to plate and present the dish, discuss the recipe and explain what they did to make the dish. Judges tasted each dish and offered comments.
The cooking teams in this class came up with pasta dishes, a soup and various kinds of wraps. Students watched intently — and maybe a little nervously — as the judges sampled each dish.
Flavors varied, but every dish was edible.
