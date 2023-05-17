ALBION — Middle School math scores are going up at Central Noble.
And the high school went homegrown with its new boys basketball coach.
The Central Noble school board heard a presentation on its new math curriculum and later approved 2002 Central Noble graduate Ben Lemmon as its new head boys basketball coach during Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
Lemmon, 39, has spent the last four years working closely with former coach John Bodey, who resigned earlier this year.
“I’m very excited,” Lemmon said.
Math results adding up
Central Noble Middle School math scores aren’t where teachers want them to be, but they’re heading in the right direction thanks to a new curriculum brought to the corporation by math teacher Lynford Yoder.
Yoder made a presentation on the Central Noble school board on the Amplify curriculum during Monday’s meeting, and provided data which showed marked improvements since the new learning system was initiated at the beginning of the school year.
When sixth grade students were tested at the beginning of the year, 27% of the students were predicted to achieve state standards. By January, that number had improved to 34%. In testing just recently completed, 40% of the sixth graders were predicted to reach state standards — approximately 4% higher than the state average for that grade level.
Results for older students in the middle school showed similar advancement, Yoder said.
He credited teacher Geoff Brose, the other math educator at the middle school, but said the new learning method was pivotal.
“I’ve seen a lot of growth in our students,” Yoder said. “I do think Amplify played a big part in that.”
Yoder got the new math learning system from — of all things — English classes.
He observed the Amplify system for teaching students English.
“It got me wondering, can we do the same thing for math?” Yoder said.
Something needed to be done. Math scores were not where educators wanted them to be.
“Do we keep doing the same thing or do we change?” Yoder said.
The curriculum is more challenging than what the school was using previously. The students also bought in, Yoder said.
Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School Principal Shawn Hoover appreciated Yoder’s and Brose’s willingness to try something new.
“They’ve led the charge,” Hoover told the board. “They’ve done a great thing.”
By pushing the students to greater effort in the middle school, that will only help them when more challenging coursework is presented at the high school, Hoover said.
Lemmon steps in
Central Noble’s 18th varsity basketball coach since 1968 has some big shoes to fill in his first head coaching job.
Bodey went 134-49 in seven seasons at the helm, leading the Cougars to a state runner-up finish in 2022.
Unlike most new head coaches, Lemmon isn’t starting out with a bare cupboard.
“That’s not the case here,” he said Monday night. “The goal is to keep things humming.”
Central Noble could potentially return four starters and six of its top seven regulars from a team that went 18-7 a year ago.
Lemmon has climbed the coaching ladder, starting as a middle school coach.
He began his career as a junior high coach with Central Noble from 2007-2013. From 2014-2018, he was a high school assistant at West Noble. He has been the CN junior varsity coach since 2019.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• Central Noble High School reported that it had received as $10,000 grant from Bosch which will benefit the school’s S.T.E.M. learning curriculum as well as the school’s S.T.E.M. club.
• Central Noble Primary School secured a $7,500 Bosch grant which will be used to provide robotics kits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.