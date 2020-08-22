Truck reported missing in Shipshewana
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department is looking for an unidentified woman they say is responsible for the theft of a pick up truck Wednesday taken from the parking lot at Alpha Building Supplies in Shipshewana.
The truck, a 2003 white GMC, was parked at the business, unattended, unsecured and with the keys in the ignition, according to a police report issued by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office. The report said that the woman took “unauthorized control of the vehicle.”
The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone with knowledge of the crime contact the LCSO by calling 463-7491 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP.
