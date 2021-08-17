LAGRANGE – The LaGrange Church of God is preparing to celebrate its 100th anniversary this month, while at the same time casting an eye toward its future.
Founded in 1921, the church will be hosting a three-day celebration of its history and its people starting on Friday, Aug. 27. That celebration will continue on Saturday and roll through Sunday, Aug. 29.
The church is located at 777 N. Detroit St. in LaGrange, just north of the intersection of North Street and S.R. 9.
Each day will be dedicated to an important topic to church members. Friday, church members will focus on connecting the generations of people who attend the church, said Cassy Zuver, an associate pastor at the church. Zuver said as events were being planned and that she and others simply want to ensure people would enjoy the celebration.
“We just have a lot of fun things planned,” she explained. “Like bubble soccer.”
In that game, players slip inside large, oversized plastic bubbles, and wear them as they run up and down a small-scale soccer field playing soccer. Normally a game is played by the teenaged members of the church, Zuver said, but the church will be opening up the game to players of all ages.
Bubble soccer games, she said, come with a lot of laughs, and harmless collisions.
“Players tend to plow into each other during the game,” she added. “They throw a soccer ball out there to make it look like they’re playing a game.”
Church members also will be serving up pulled pork sandwiches and setting up an outdoor movie theater.
We want to have fun things for families to do while they connect with each other,” Zuver said.
The church was founded in 1921, and its first home stood at the corner of High and Lafayette streets.
Janet Peters, LaGrange, joined the church in the early 1960s before it moved to its present location. She said she can’t imagine her life without the Church of God. Peters raised her family in the church and said one reason she’s stayed for more than 50 years is that the congregation has always been so warm and welcoming.
“It’s been such a big part of my life. Everybody is so friendly there,” she explained.
Over the decades that she has attended the church, Peters said her faith has grown.
Ben Stucky, the church’s pastor, said the Church of God’s mission is to shine a light in dark places. One method of doing that is by growing its technological footprint. As it does that, the church discovered it can use that technology to reach out to families outside of LaGrange.
That technological understanding proved to be especially important during the recent coronavirus pandemic. When the pandemic forced churches like the Church of God to stop celebrating traditional in-person services in its sanctuary in order to help slow the transmission of the virus, those Church of God online services became a lifeline for parishioners likes Peters.
“Steaming services were really important during COVID,” she explained. “I watched on an iPad, and that was great that I didn’t have to miss church.”
The LaGrange Church of God enjoys a weekly attendance of about 250 but thanks to its technology and streaming services, it reaches as many as 1,000 additional people in seven other states.
While technology remains an important part of the church’s efforts, Stucky said it’s still important that the church and its members remain personally connected to the people and places that make up LaGrange County and northeast Indiana. The church plays an active role in the area and helped launch several programs created to help support local people and businesses, and organizations during both the good and the bad times.
For five years now, the church has been the primary local sponsor of the Tim Tebow Night to Shine program, an annual event created to give members of the developmentally disabled community an annual prom-like event. That event has proven itself to be wildly successful, drawing guests and supporters not only from around northeast Indiana but from southern Michigan and western Ohio as well.
During the pandemic, church members worried about the welfare of local businesses hard hit by the pandemic. So the church supported Shine LaGrange, a grassroots program aimed and helping shore up those businesses by using social media to organize and support local businesses like restaurants during the pandemic. Finally, the church partnered with several other area organizations to help launch a new daycare facility in Hudson called the Lighthouse. That community struggled to find a not-for-profit organization will to help create a local daycare program created to help area parents care for their children while they worked in the area’s factories. That program too has proven itself to be wildly successful.
Stucky points to all three endeavors as examples of the church’s commitment to stepping up and helping solve local problems.
“We’re shining light in dark places,” he said. “Churches should not function because they get something out of it. They should function and do things to help others because this is what God told us to do. We saw a need and we’re going to meet it. And if it happens to help members of county government understand the need for rural Internet, we’re going to do it. And if it’s helping the elderly understand new technologies, we’re going to step up, and if there’s a need for child care, we’re going to provide it. If there’s a need among people with developmental disabilities, we’re going to be there. We’re trying to meet the needs.”
Stucky admitted sometimes the programs launched to help others “look different than a traditional church.” And sometimes, those efforts upset people. Stucky said that’s okay.
“From my seat, I hear a lot of complaints,” he explained. “I remember when we started Shine, we packed the streets outside of Romers with cars supporting that business. I remember some people got angry with us because it was such a success it jammed up the intersection in LaGrange. If someone wants to yell at me for that, I’ll take it all day long.”
Stucky said these kinds of innovative programs have had a larger effect than first realized. The program have helped inspire other organizations to follow the church’s leadership and to create similar programs to help solve like problems in those communities as well.
That’s just fine with Stucky. He said it’s all part of the Church of God’s mission.
“We just kicked open the door, and other people have followed us in, helping to put light in dark places,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.