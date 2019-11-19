Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Andrew J. Bollet, 41, of the 300 block of North Orange Street, Albion, was booked at 9:10 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Dimitri N. Kruse, 28, of the 1400 block of Beckland Drive, Angola, was arrested at 10:04 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court,. Kruse was held on $3,500 bond.
James C. Scheurich, 43, of the 700 block of Briarwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Scheurich was held on $3,500 bond.
Matt Wedding, 35, of the 2300 block of Wellington Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:46 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Wedding was held on $32,500 cash bond.
Philip W. DeCamp Jr., 33, of the 100 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor. DeCamp also was held on a warrant for sentencing relating to a probation violation.
Jarod G. Fuller, 38, of the 700 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:21 a.m. Saturday by Avilla police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony. Fuller was held on $4,500 bond.
Erik Correa, 30, of the 1000 block of West Third Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:07 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor. Correa was held on $50,000 bond.
Ariana Figueroa, 18, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:07 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Figueroa was held on $50,000 bond.
Heath A. Rockey, 47, of the 700 block of South Parkside Drive, Cromwell, was arrested at 11:52 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Rockey was held on $3,500 bond.
Daniel T. Waterman, 22, of the 11600 block of North C.R. 350W, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Sunday by Avilla police on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony. Waterman was held without bond.
