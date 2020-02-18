Soil and water district announces annual meeting
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its 2020 District Annual Meeting this year in western LaGrange County, at the Eden Community Worship Center in Honeyville. The Worship Center is located at 4095 S. C.R. 900W.
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 5. It begins with supper, catered by Christner’s Catering of Topeka. The program will follow at 7:15 p.m. It includes a report on district activities, operations and finances in 2019. Members will elect and appointment of District Board Supervisors, and recognition of conservation award winners.
Leslie Arnold, LaGrange County Parks Department naturalist, will speak on Interaction Between Wildlife and Agriculture. The evening will end at 8:30 p.m. with a drawing for door prizes donated by LaGrange County businesses.
The LaGrange County Soil & Water Conservation District Annual Meeting is a public event. Anyone with an interest in natural resources conservation and agriculture is invited and encouraged to attend. As the meal is catered, please RSVP to the District office at 463-3166 extension 3 by February 28. There is no charge for attending this event, however donations will be accepted.
Staff to take on Law Dogs Feb. 26
LAGRANGE — The rivalry continues.
Lakeland high School Athletic Director Roman Smith announced the third annual Lakeland Staff vs. the LaGrange County Law Dogs charity basketball game returns to the high school gym on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Money raised by the game will be donated to a local not for profit organization. This year, the proceeds will be donated to LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 and tickets will be available at the door.
