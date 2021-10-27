KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville firefighters battled a fire at The Wash 'N' Dry laundry Wednesday after a fire reportedly started in a back bathroom at the building.
Fire crews were called to the coin-operated laundry around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Initial reports over the local police scanner indicated that the fire appeared to have started in a bathroom in the rear of the building.
The fire damaged power lines near the building and created an additional hazard for firefighters as they responded to the location.
The fire blanketed the South Main Street neighborhood in heavy smoke as the fire burned and crews sprayed down the building.
Around 3:15 p.m., firefighters were concerned about the integrity of the structure and pulled crews out of the building and doorways to focus on exterior firefighting efforts only.
The building, which is owned by Deb's Wash N Dry LLC of Angola, was built in 1960 according to its county property record, and measures about 2,800 square feet in size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.