Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Jessica N. Atkins, 27, of the 3100 block of East U.S. 6, Kendallville, was booked at 10:17 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Ronnie S. Campbell, 50, of the 11200 block of North S.R. 9, Wolcottville, was booked at 6:10 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of possession of marijuana or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor.
Rashun A. Carter, 29, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:19 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Carter was held without bond.
Kelly C. Clapp, 31, of the 3100 block of Sandra Lane, Winona Lake, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Charles A. Lance, 59, of the 2000 block of Priscilla Lane, Kendallville, was booked at 6:08 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Cody Tuttle, 31, of the 8800 block of East C.R. 560S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Friday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Tuttle was held on $2,500 bond.
Jacob D. Campbell, 23, of the 400 block of Krueger Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:15 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation, a Level 6 felony.
Wade S. Holley, 54, of the 100 block of Park Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 5:02 p.m. Saturday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Holley was held on $2,500 bond.
William R. Davis, 36, of the 1800 block of South Old S.R. 3, Avilla, was arrested at 5:53 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Amber E. Dearduff, 32, of the 1000 block of West Tilmor Drive, Muncie, was arrested at 10:25 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of theft with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, a Level 6 felony; and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Dearduff was held on $2,500 bond.
Cameron M. Diehm, of the 10000 block of East C.R. 1100N, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:52 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Diehm was held without bond.
