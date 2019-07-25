LAGRANGE — A Pennsylvania truck driver was sentenced to jail after he agreed to plead guilty to a charge that he drove past a stopped Westview School Corp. bus that had extended its stop arm and turned on its red warning lights.
Allen R. Vonada, 55, of Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania, was pulled over by an Indiana State Excise Police officer on May 16 at about 3 p.m. on S.R. 120 near the Elkhart/LaGrange County line. Vonada was driving a 2000 Freightliner semi truck pulling a large trailer. The officer was part of a LaGrange County Prosecutor’s office task force charged with patrolling local school bus routes that day on the lookout for anyone violating the state’s school bus stop arm laws.
LaGrange County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Travis Glick said his office, as well as LaGrange County law enforcement offices, stepped up efforts to curtail an epidemic of school bus stop arm violations reported by local bus drivers across LaGrange County.
Indiana law mandates that all traffic must come to stop on any undivided highway, state route or county road when a school bus stops in the road and extends its stop arm and activates its red warning lights.
Indiana Excise Police officer Brant Mendenhall told the court he witnessed Vonada pass the stopped school bus. Vonada was charged with a single count of passing a school bus when the stop arm signal device is extended, a Class B misdemeanor, and passing a stopped school bus, a Class A infraction.
Earlier this month, Vonada appeared in the LaGrange County Superior Court and agreed to plead guilty to the misdemeanor charge of passing the school bus in return for the additional infraction against him being dismissed.
Vonada appeared in court Monday to be sentenced. LaGrange County Superior Court Judge Lisa Bowen-Slaven fined Vonada $400, ordered him to pay court costs of $185.50 and sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspending all of that time except for two days.
According to state law, passing a school bus can be treated by the prosecutor’s office either as a simple infraction or a more serious misdemeanor.
“This was one of the violations that we felt reached the misdemeanor level, as opposed to just being an infraction,” Glick said. “At this point in time, with what we’re trying to accomplish, the two days in jail were what we thought was necessary.”
