KENDALLVILLE — The city is losing one police officer who resigned his position after feeling unable to perform his duties following the recent death of his son.
Patrolman Nathaniel Nickles offered his resignation, stating he felt he could not achieve the "extremely high safety and performance standards" of the job in at this point in time.
Nickles' high-school-age son died in February. Police Chief Lance Waters said the department helped send Nickles to counseling sessions, but still he did not feel capable of continuing at this time.
The city has new officers sign a three-year contract due to the monetary investment it takes to train an officer, with clawback provisions if a person quits or transfers early. Waters said since Nickles had not attended the police academy, the cost to the department from in-house training was minimal and asked the city to release Nickles from any liability due to the situation.
Board of Works and Public Safety members agreed, wishing Nickles the best as he leaves the department.
Waters also presented a request for a conditional offer of employment to Joshua Desormeaux for an open patrol position. The department currently has four openings — including the vacancy left by recent retirement of former Chief Rob Wiley — and Waters said Desormeaux is a qualified applicant.
