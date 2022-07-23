LAGRANGE — Christmas came early Thursday for the dogs now housed at the Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption shelter just south of LaGrange.

Shelter staff and volunteers collected nearly 200 dog toys, and placed most of those toys in a small fenced-in yard near the shelter. One by one, the dogs now under Ark's care were brought outside and turned loose inside the dog yard to sniff and inspect the toys and pick one to call its own. Most of the toys provided to the shelter dogs were donated to Ark by members of the community. Ark volunteers set up toy drop-off locations at local businesses, including Farmers State Bank LaGrange branch, Miller’s Super Valu in LaGrange, and the Paws and Claws bookstore in Howe.

Ark board members saw online videos of similar toy celebrations at other shelter and decided to bring the joy to the LaGrange County shelter.

Watching the dog runs around the yard, and checking out the toys brought smiles to all the faces of the half a dozen or so Ark employees and volunteers who showed up for the event. Events like Thursdays help break up the routine at the shelter for the animals and enrich their lives, the staff members said.

Cindy Miller, the director of the Ark animal shelter, said helped restore her faith in people. Days like Thursday, she said, remind Miller and her employees that people do care about the dogs and cats at Ark.

“This reminds me that there’s still good in the world,” she said.

Miller and her staff made a day of the event, finishing their work as quickly as possible, and then enjoyed a paid lunch together. They then spent a little extra time with each dog now at the shelter. The remaining toys will be distributed to the dogs as needed throughout the rest of the year.

Ark is running at capacity right now, with more than 30 dogs and at least 60 cats. Add in the summer heat and makes the stress felt by the animals at the shelter higher than normal.

Supplies are once again running low at Ark. The not-for-profit organization could use donations of cleaning supplies such as laundry detergent and surface cleaners, medium and large gloves for the staff to wear when cleaning, water softener salt, as well as staples like cat litter, dog and cat food, blankets, towels, and dog treats. Monetary donations also are always welcome.