KENDALLVILLE — With seven months now in the books, Kendallville's McCray Solar Power Generation Facility is meeting expectations.
Year-to-date energy generation so far has come in a little under the initial annual forecast, but overall the field located on the site of the former McCray Refrigerator Factory off Wayne Street is working as designed and city leaders are satisfied with the results so far.
Power was officially flipped on at the 7-acre site just before the end of 2021, with January 2022 being the first full month the panels started generating electricity.
About two thirds of the solar field is comprised of stationary, south-facing panels, while the other third closest to Main Street are single-axis tracking arrays that move during the day to track the sun as it moves through the sky. Those rotating panels generate about 25% more power day-to-day than their stationary counterparts.
As designed, the solar field is expected to generate a little over 2 million kilowatt-hours of power, which is being used by the next-door wastewater treatment plant and will cover about 85% of the plant's annual power usage.
During recent public meeting to discuss further restrictions to possible commercial solar development in Noble County, Commissioner Dave Dolezal, who has expressed skepticism about solar energy generation, claimed Kendallville's field wasn't making the mark.
"It hasn't produced at its expected rate," Dolezal said in the public meeting on Aug. 1.
Production has come in under the initial forecast, but both the developer and Mayor Suzanne Handshoe refuted the notion this week that the field wasn't meeting expectations.
Through July, the forecast for the McCray solar field was 1,347,889 kilowatt-hours of power.
Recorded production from the field for the first seven months of the year has totaled 1,243,424 kilowatt-hours. That is 8.4% under target year-to-date.
However, Eric Hesher, president of Avilla-based Renewable Energy Systems that built the field, said part of that gap is because numbers from early in the year are a short as they worked out early tweaks to the new field and ran afoul of some glitches in their data capture.
"We reported out the best information we could in January and February. The monitoring wasn't fully in place until the very end of January. We had a couple of communication glitches in February and March. There is some startup. There are very small issues, so there is essentially some lost data there that wasn't recorded," Hesher said.
Those kinks have been worked out, so Hesher said he expects the city will get a solid data stream for the second half of the year.
Beyond that, solar production fluctuates based on the weather. Panels generate much more power on clear, sunny days in the summer when the sun is at its strongest, and generate less if the weather is cloudy and much less during times of thick cover during rain or snow.
Snow was an issue early in the year, while the region has seen some cloudier than usual stretches, like in July just past. The fluctuations Kendallville is seeing month to month are the same that other solar generators in the area have been seeing so far this year.
"This winter was unusual for the amount of snowfall we had and the length it was on the panels," Hesher said.
"The weather has a lot to do with it and typically the weather conditions, historically, plus or minus 5-6% is typical," he said.
In the first seven months, generation fell under the forecast in five months and exceeded it in two.
April — a miserable month weather-wise with long stretches of rain drenching Noble County — was the farthest off, generating about 165,000 kilowatt-hours compared to the forecast of about 211,000.
However, in a good month like June — when the sun was baking the county and we went weeks without rain — the field far surpassed its expectations, generating 263,000 kilowatt-hours versus expectations of 235,000.
Handshoe said a month like June is proof that the field can deliver its promised energy or more, and she was optimistic that the back-half of the year could beat forecast too, as northeast Indiana has recently seen clear skies and warm weather extending later into the year before hitting the cold and grays of late fall and winter.
As an example, for the last two years, Kendallville Apple Festival, held on the first weekend in October, was more like shorts weather than it was sweatshirt weather.
This month's solar report to the Kendallville City Council also included a page noting that weeds had grown up in between the stationary south-facing panels and some of the taller ones had started to shade the bottoms of the arrays.
Shading from weeds reduces the output of not just those panels but the ones connected to them as well and can significantly impact overall generation.
July's numbers were off forecast — 231,535 kilowatt-hours against an expectation of 271,946 — and while a cloudier-than-usual July is part of the reason, shading from vegetation also likely caused a drop in what typically is the biggest solar generation month in northeast Indiana.
Handshoe said the wastewater department is responsible for maintaining the solar field grounds. As maintaining a solar field is new to Kendallville, it's a lesson learned and something that city staff will keep a closer eye on going forward now, she said.
"The vegetation we planted is what was suggested and we didn't think it was going to get that high and cause shade," the mayor said. "We're doing a check on that every couple of weeks."
Looking back on the year so far, Hesher said the McCray Field is doing its job as designed and Handshoe said she's satisfied with the results they're seeing so far.
"The system is performing exactly how it should be and the balance of this year, with a few little glitches we had in the monitoring and some of the upgrades, the balance of the year the data should be slightly better," Hesher said. "We've got it really fine tuned and everything is running reliable. ... We're very pleased with the data we're seeing."
"I am satisfied and I do think it's living up to our expectations," Handshoe agreed. "We'd like to have more sun than we've had. We're not in charge of the weather."
Because the energy produced by the field is piped directly to the wastewater treatment plant, Kendallville has realized a savings of about $102,000 in electricity costs at current electric rates.
The $2.52 million field was purchased with mostly cash on hand — the city used $500,000 provided by the Kendallville Local Development Corp., $500,000 from the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission and $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan funds — so the city only needed to borrow the remaining $220,000 on a short-term loan, accounting for just shy of 9% of the total project cost.
Kendallville had estimated the solar field would save about $6.7 million on utilities over the first 30 years of operating.
But since city paid for the field with $2.3 million out-of-pocket, the power that's being generated turns to savings gravy much sooner than if the city had to borrow for the full cost of the construction.
The investment will become more lucrative as time goes on, too, Handshoe noted, because electricity prices will increase over time, meaning the power Kendallville generates for itself will only gain value.
"I think we tried to do what was responsible and were fortunate we had partners from the RDC and KLDC do this as well as some of the ARPA money," Handshoe said. "We would like to see a payback and if we can show that we're getting a monthly savings,that's helping the wastewater keep that bill down. Because electricity is only going to go up, it's not going to go down."
