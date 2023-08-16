LIGONIER — The West Noble school board adjusted its meeting calendar Monday night, agreeing to move the second September meeting from Monday, Sept. 25, to Tuesday, Sept. 26, so that Dr. Nate Lowe could attend the Indiana School Board Association and Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents state conference in Indianapolis.
Lowe encouraged board members to consider attending the conference Sept. 25-26 with him. The conference begins early Monday morning and concludes by early afternoon Tuesday, so the board meeting could take place at 7 p.m. that evening.
The board adopted the updated language for several policies governing non-discrimination and anti-harassment issues, previously review at the July 31 meeting.
Two presentations used slide shows to share information with board members. Teacher Alicia Bartlett and some of her students traveled to Puerto Rico this summer. They shared pictures of their immersive experiences in the culture, language, food, architecture and history of Puerto Rico during the Spotlight on Success.
The second presentation featured the New Educators to West Noble program, a four-day orientation to the school district and the community for teachers new to West Noble.
Curriculum director Sarah Wilson said a highlight was the new teachers riding a school bus to all the communities in the West Noble district to get a sense of the communities their students come from.
Wilson said the new-to-West-Noble teachers will also have two or three professional development days later in the year.
In his report, Lowe said West Noble’s enrollment has grown at the start of the school year, standing at 2,150 as of Monday. Enrollment was 2,161 in October 2022.
Lowe said he has reorganized the buildings, ground and maintenance department to improve its operation. He recommended the creation of a new position, maintenance and grounds assistant, which the board approved later in the meeting. The board then hired high school custodian Frank McDonald for the position.
Director of finance Barbara Fought shared information on appropriations for the 2024 Education Fund and Rainy Day Fund. She noted that 96% of the Education Fund is used for personnel, with at least 45% required to be used for teachers’ salaries.
West Noble spent 47% of its Education Fund on teacher salaries in the 2023 budget year, Fought said.
West Noble put $375,000 in its Rainy Day Fund in 2023. Fought told the board that appropriating the Rainy Day money in the 2024 budget saves several steps, such as posting notices, conducting public hearings or publishing legal advertising, if the funds would be needed
Fought said West Noble last dipped into its Rainy Day Fund about five years ago.
The school board will get the proposed budget figures at the Aug. 28 meeting. Authorizing the publication of the budget will be an action item. Fought said the budget is now published online through Gateway, where it can be viewed by the public.
West Noble Primary School will get a new roof in the spring of 2024. The school board accepted a bid of $454,427 from CMS Roofing, one of four bids submitted, during its Monday meeting.
In other business, the board approved these personnel changes:
Resignations: Jenni Flecker, high school guidance secretary, effective Aug. 1; Alex Villalpando, high school band teacher; Amy Newby, high school freshman class sponsor; Jeanne Adkins, high school food service; Brad Rose, district bus mecahnic’ Alejandra Munoz, part-time high school media center assistant; and Frank McDonald, high school custodian.
Certified Hiring: Jenni Flecker, high school guidance counselor, effective Aug. 1; and Chris Douglas, high school band and music teacher.
Classified Hiring: Christina Cortez, high school media center assistant; Kandice Bottles, Andrew Yates, and Amanda Custer, bus drivers with half-routes; Jenna Strange, new position of high school applied skills assistant; Trisha Budd, bus monitor for one hour per day; and Frank McDonald, maintenance assistant.
Service Agreements: Amy Newby, high school senior class sponsor; Paige Barnett, fourth grade team leader; Rudy Troxel, middle school assistant cross country coach; Kendra Replogle, eighth grade volleyball coach; Kari Stabler, seventh grade volleyball coach; Sarah Hursey, sixth grade volleyball coach; Andrea Ibarra, middle school cheerleading coach; and Elizabeth Christlieb, middle school assistant cross country coach.
