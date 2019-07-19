KENDALLVILLE — One man has been arrested and another woman was being questioned after police engaged in a short standoff at a Sherman Street home Friday afternoon.
Indiana State Police Capt. Kevin Smith said officers were working on a burglary investigation that led them to the home at 432 Sherman St. At approximately 3 p.m., two people barricaded themselves inside the house.
More than a dozen officers from the Indiana State Police and Kendallville Police Department surrounded the house. Officers were dressed in tactical vests and several were carrying long guns as they stood sentry outside the small one-story home.
Officers on the loudspeaker were calling for a “Brittany” inside to come out, stating that they weren’t planning to go away and that the house was surrounded.
Police blocked off both ends of the Sherman Street block between Diamond and Lake Avenue. Officers also blocked off access at the intersection of Diamond Street and Park Avenue while working the scene.
Just after 3:30 p.m., tensions heightened as the people inside the house came near the front windows or door. Police took cover behind vehicles and raised guns at the front of the house during the tense exchange when the man inside the house could be heard yelling at officers.
About two minutes later, the man stepped out the front door with his hands above his head, dropped to his knees and was cuffed by police. The woman came out of the house shortly after and was also cuffed. Officers then entered and began clearing the residence.
The man was placed into a police car and driven away. After a short time, the woman from the house was uncuffed and led officers back inside the home.
Smith did not identify the man who was taken into custody.
The woman, who was handcuffed initially, was later uncuffed and led officers back inside the house. When asked, Smith said that she was being questioned at this time and was not sure whether she would face any criminal charges.
Smith did not elaborate on any other details about the burglary investigation or why it led them to the Kendallville home.
News Sun Reporter Sara Barker contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.