LIGONIER — None of the school-aged kids who were the focus of Wednesday night’s program in Ligonier were alive when he shut down Michael Jordan in an NCAA tournament basketball game in 1984.
But those 20 youngsters — and their families — will likely remember IU basketball hero Dan Dakich for the rest of their lives.
Dakich and his wife, Leigh, were on hand Wednesday night at West Noble Primary School as 20 custom-sized bicycles, helmets and bike locks were distributed to deserving children through the fundraising efforts of the Ligonier Police and Fire Departments as part of the Dakich Cycles for the City initiative.
Ligonier Police Chief and Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer said he sent a few letters to individuals, business and local foundations. Within a few days, he said, they had raised the $5,000 to purchase the bicycles.
West Noble Primary School Principal Brian Shepherd wasn’t surprised at the quick fundraising turnaround.
“Ligonier is a giving place,” Shepherd said. “Everybody pitches in. It takes a village. It’s a joy to be here.”
Shearer sent the money to the Indiana Sports Corp., which purchases the bicycle through an arrangement with Dick’s Sporting Goods stores.
The Ligonier Police and Fire Departments had strong contingents out for Wednesday’s program.
“It’s important to get out so the public can see them,” Ligonier Fire Chief Jeremy Weaver said. “They support us. We want to show we’re appreciative of that. We want to support them.”
For Shearer, Wednesday’s bicycle giveaway was about building a bond between emergency responders and children at a young age.
“That’s where it has to start,” Shearer said. “Relationships can’t be built in a time of crisis. We close that gap by everything we do like this.”
Dakich Cycles for the City
Dan and Leigh started the effort several years ago. It began with a conversation they had while driving. The couple saw three youngsters. Two of them were on bicycles, but the third didn’t have one.
That got them to talking. And soon, they were giving away bicycles through Dan’s Indianapolis-based radio show. The effort grew.
Dan and Leigh joined forces with Indiana Sports Corp., the driving force behind the effort that brought the Super Bowl to Indianapolis as well as the men’s basketball Final Four.
Last year, the couple’s program brought 300 bicycles to children who needed them.
“This is a passion of ours,” Dan said. “Bikes are freedom.”
Dan and Leigh drove up to Ligonier from Indianapolis for Wednesday’s 30-minute program.
Shearer had worked with Dakich on a fundraiser several years ago. When Shearer contacted Dakich about the bicycle program, Dan said Shearer’s invitation to participate was hard to turn down.
“He’s become a friend,” Dan said. “He has a real intensity and a sense of purpose.”
Most of the time, the giveaway are done during the school day. Leigh said the large crowd which gathered outside the school was an extra special touch.
“It’s nice to share this will all of the community,” she said.
Wednesday night’s program when the 20 youngsters and their families were invited into the cafeteria at West Noble Primary. Shearer and Dan Dakich both spoke.
“Be active,” Shearer said. “Get these bikes out, get your helmets on and ride them.”
Dakich told the children of the importance of thanking the people who had made the giveaway possible, including Shearer.
“You have people in your community who really care for you,” he said.
He also encouraged the youngsters to get outside and use the bicycles.
“Ride the thing and don’t be on the computer,” Dan said.
The youngsters were then led outside to two lines of bicycles which had been set up, each sized for the child’s age and height.
After all of them had been paired up, Dan again spoke, to a larger crowd of community members who had gathered.
He again praised Shearer.
“This town is so lucky to have someone like (Shearer) who cares for the community,” Dan Dakich said.
He also deflected any credit for Wednesday’s night’s giveaway.
“We didn’t do anything,” he said.
All about Dan
Dan Dakich became a folk hero for Hoosier basketball fans when he helped hold North Carolina star Michael Jordan to 13 points as IU upset top-ranked North Carolina in a 1984 Sweet Sixteen game, 72-68.
He spent the next 12 years on coach Bob Knights’s staff at Indiana before becoming the head coach at Bowling Green State University.
From 1997 to 2007, he compiled a record of 156–140 at Bowling Green.
He went on to become a prominent color commentator for ESPN’s college basketball broadcasts.
Dakich mentioned none of those career highlights during either of his talks Wednesday night.
After the bicycles were distributed, he helped several children with their bikes, adjusting the seats when they weren’t at the correct height. He also posed for numerous pictures with the youngsters and chatted up some IU fans.
