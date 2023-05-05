ALBION — After taking a quick 3-0 lead on Lakeland at the end of one inning, it looked like it was going to be a quick win for the Central Noble softball team Thursday.
It ended up being a long, good win for the Lakers.
Lakeland junior Jadyn Moore knocked in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth and sophomore Arianna Bustos added an RBI single in the frame to lift the Lakers to a 5-3 victory.
Lakeland improved to 8-8 with the victory. Central Noble dropped to 13-3.
The Lakers pounded out 11 hits on the contest. Central Noble had seven hits — only three in the final seven innings.
Moore may have knocked in the go-ahead run in the eighth, but it was coach Katie Bowman who may have actually won it with a position change in the second inning.
After the Cougars scored three runs on four hits in the opening frame, Bowman went with a pitching change to start the bottom of the second. The new pitcher — junior Cassidi Parham — was masterful in relief.
Parnahm struck out nine and only allowed three hits in seven innings.
“She was in a groove,” Bowman said.
“We struggled withour timing on that pitcher,” Central Noble coach Dave Pearson said. “I give credit to coach Katie.”
Lakeland got a three-high night from freshman Kennadee Kerns and two hits apiece from freshman Abbey Priestly and Parham.
Moore had a two-run double in the third to go with her sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Both teams had their chances to plate the go-ahead run late in regulation.
Central Noble senior Abby Hile rocked a double that hit the bottom of the fench in left-center to lead off the Cougar sixth.
But Parham buckled down, striking out the next batter and getting two infield pop ups to end the frame.
In the top of the seventh, Parham had a one-out single for Lakeland. Following a strikeout, sophomore Kylee Waldron singled, moving Parham into scoring position at second.
But Cougar pitcher Swank got the next batter to pop up to second to end the threat.
In the top of the eighth, still tied at 3, Lakeland’s Kaitlyn Keck coaxed a walk to lead things off. Kerns followed with a single. An error on the play moved Keck to third and Kerns to second.
Moore then hit a deep fly to center. Keck tagged up to score the go-ahead run. Bustos then plated Kerns with a single to make it 5-3.
“The walk hurt,” Pearson said. “They had some quality, timely hits.”
Parham, who retired the last nine batters she faced, retired the Cougars in order the bottom of the eighth to secure the win.
Lakeland had an error in the first and second innings, but played perfect the rest of the way.
Central Noble got on the board early.
Sophomore Avery Deter opened the game with a triple. Sophomore Kierra Bolen then plated her with a single. After junior Kennedy Vice reached on an error, Swank hit a two-run single to make it 3-0.
Lakeland knotted things up in the top of the third, keyed by an RBI single by Kerns and a two-run double off the bat of Moore.
Bowman was pleased with how her team rallied after facing the 3-0 deficit early. She said that hasn’t always been the case this season.
“They have fallen apart before,” Bowman said. “They did a good job.”
Pearson said his team would take the loss in stride.
“They have an end goal in mind,” he said. “That end goal is to be in the sectional final.”
Central Noble’s deficit might have been worse had it not been for the play of first baseman Kyleigh Egolf, who prevented at least three base hits with long stretches to gobble up low throws.
“She’s mighty like that,” Pearson said. “Give her credit. There were plays she saved us outs.”
