Five booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Five people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Andrew L. Gallegos, 26, of the 200 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Gallegos was held on $1,000 cash bond.
Brooke N. Honaker, 35, of the 300 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:27 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony. Honaker was held on $2,500 bond.
David A. Smart, 34, of the 200 block of South Grant Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of o marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor. Smart was also held on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Smart was held without bond.
Carl R. Smith Sr., 38, of the 900 block of East C.R. 650S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Smith was held on $10,000 bond.
Russell W. Southwood, 57, of the 5400 block of East C.R. 250S, Avilla, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Southwood was held on $2,500 bond.
