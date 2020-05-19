Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Tuesday, according to jail records.
Quentin J. Acosta, 20, of the 700 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:53 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging a Level 3 felony. Acosta was held without bond.
Michael D. Fuller, 26, of the 600 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:42 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Fuller was held on $2,500 bond.
Joseph A. Hubbard, 21, of the 4500 block of West C.R. 200S, Albion, was arrested at 11:06 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging distribution of an intimate image, a Class A misdemeanor. Hubbard was held on $3,500 bond.
Zachary D. Jervis, 21, of the 2300 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 6:14 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; two counts of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and two counts of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Jervis was held without bond.
Kayla R. Preston, 26, of the 7200 block of North C.R. 600E, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Preston was held on $2,500 bond.
Tyler J. Hoyt, 30, of the 1100 block of Perkins Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Hoyt was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael S. Ostrander, 47, of the 200 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:37 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Ostrander was held without bond.
Wesley C. Caudill, 20, of the 1900 block of South C.R. 475W, Albion, was arrested at 8:19 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Caudill was held without bond.
Karen M. Fox, 57, of the 1000 block of Pleasant Point, Rome City, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Fox was held without bond.
Tiffany A. Jackson, 23, of the 100 block of North Grant Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:07 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Chad J. Johnson, 43, of the 400 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:39 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Johnson was held on $3,500 bond.
Dalton A. Jones, 30, of the 1500 block of C.R. 36, Auburn, was arrested at 12:54 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia. Jones was held on $2,500 bond.
Jacob N. Arnold, 29, of the 100 block of East Albion Street, Avilla, was arrested at 7:11 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Arnold was held without bond.
Jeffery M. Dean, 21, of the 200 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of residential entry (trespassing-no intent or felony theft), a Level 6 felony. Dean was held on $2,500 bond.
Terrel D. Pippenger, 50, of the 9500 block of North C.R. 1025W, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:03 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Pippenger was held on $2,500 bond.
Cain S. Quarry, 22, of the 800 block of West C.R. 250S, Albion, was arrested at 11:26 p.m. Saturday by a conservation officer with the Department of Natural Resources on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana/hashish or hash oil, a Class B misdemeanor. Quarry was held on $2,500 bond.
Mary E. Gibson, 23, of the 100 block of Holiday Lane, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Gibson was held without bond.
