KENDALLVILLE — In less than an hour, Kendallville's redevelopment commission dropped nearly $40,000 to support facade improvements happening around the city.
In the early days of the program, that amount was an annual total. Now, with increased demand and eligibility extended to include almost all of Main Street and the U.S. 6 corridor, commission members can spend that kind of cash in a single day.
That's a good chunk of the commission's set $100,000 annual budget for its facade program and it's only April.
The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission opted to fund five facade grants including two maxed-out projects with their 50/50 matching program.
Those projects included:
• Roof sealing work at 208 S. Main St., the new Emerick, Diggins and Zabona law office, totaling $6,216, with the grant amount at $3,108
• Two separate brick sealing jobs at Splash-N-Dash car wash locations at 850 W. North St. and 101 Harris St., combined to total $13,416.80, with the grant amount of $6,708.47
• Phase 2 renovation work to the Horizon Bank location at 116 W. Mitchell Street, with a total project cost of $101,100, with a maximum grant of $15,000
• Facade updates for the Flint and Walling powerhouse building located across Oak Street from the main plant at 95 N. Oak St., with a total cost of $75,100 and a $15,000 maxed-out grant.
The RDC's facade program funds up to 50% of work with a grant maximum of $15,000 available to building owners.
Building owners located anywhere in the district's allocation area — which extends all along Main Street from Drake Road to U.S. 6, including a wider downtown footprint along side streets and all of the U.S. 6 commercial corridor from the western city limits to the eastern city limits, including the east industrial park and Walmart complex — are eligible to apply for grants.
The city's program is also more liberal than other communities' and the state's facade programs typically are, as Kendallville's allows for building owners to seek grants for non-street-facing work as well as roof repairs.
Five years ago, Kendallville's facade grant budget was $40,000, which increased to $60,000 as interest in the program started to pick up.
But with more promotion from the RDC to building owners — the commission has actively tried to inform owners that money is available and encourage them to seek it — and the expanded allocation zone, the commission doled out nearly $100,000 in facade grants in 2021.
That 50/50 program is always available, on top of the one-time facade programs available at the moment in Kendallville including the $2 million PreservINg Main Street 85/15 matching grant the city received from the state and is currently in process of designing or the $300,000, 75/25 grant the RDC designed and plans to offer to buildings that didn't get to take part in the bigger program.
