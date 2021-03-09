KENDALLVILLE — After 10 years of discussion, the site for a skate park within the city limits has been narrowed down by a citizens committee supporting the project.
Committee member Diane Peachey said the group has decided the best location for a new skate park is Sunset Park on the city’s west side.
The proposed project would be located on or near the old shuffleboard courts in the park.
Peachey, along with other members of the citizens committee, came in front of the Kendallville Park Board Monday night to ask for letters of support as the property will have to be rezoned from residential to public land or recreational land.
The project now moves to the Board of Zoning Appeals and Kendallville Plan Commission as the land will have to be rezoned.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said she would welcome the committee to have a town hall meeting about the project at City Hall in the coming months to answer questions and concerns from city residents. The town hall meeting could happen yet this spring, but no date was decided on.
The committee has been working with the company Hunger Skateparks, which designed and built the new Auburn skate park in 2020.
During a meeting in November 2020 Peachey said accessibility is the main criteria for the park.
Soil tests, a physical assessment and floodplain evaluation have been completed on the area and it is suitable for the project.
The skate park could happen in one or two phases, with a total cost of $150,000 to $250,000.
Mayor Handshaoe was also on hand at Monday night’s meeting to ask the park board to take over the planning and organizing of the city Patriotic Pops concert and fireworks on July 4.
She said Scott Derby, engineering administrator for the city, can no longer manage it as he is doing the job of three people.
“We are asking if the park board can take it over, we will turn over all of the information we have,” Handshoe said. “His plate (Derby’s) is way too full to be doing it. All of the committees are in place.”
With the cancellation of the 2020 concert and fireworks due to COVID-19 restrictions, Handshoe said the money is in place for this year’s event.
The inquiry was met with hesitation by members of the park board who had several questions. That hesitation led to the tabling of the conversation until the April meeting and a request to have Derby present to speak with them about the process.
Mayor Handshoe said the event was started in 2016 as a way to bring families to Bixler Lake Park for the holiday.
Before the meeting’s end, Brett Slone, sports complex manager threw his support behind the event.
“I haven’t had a July 4 off since 1991. Pre-Patriotic Pops we always did something,” Slone said. “I know you guys have expressed concerns. I am confident that we could continue to have this tradition.
“I love the Fourth of July and my family loves the Fourth of July. We are not reinventing the wheel here. Would we rather have it off, yeah probably, but the community loves it,” he added.
Handshoe said her office would check with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic before the April 12 park board meeting to see if the Patriotic Pops concerts will be performed this summer.
During Slone’s report he said signups for recreation leagues at the sports complex are underway. Currently around 160 boys are registered for baseball and 60 girls for softball. Local soccer leagues are also planning on having a season.
“We will continue to work with whatever COVID-19 guidelines that are in place,” he said.
The complex will host its first tournament on April 16. Slone said from April 16 through mid August the complex is booked each weekend with tournaments.
Park Director Jim Pankop informed the board that other changes could be coming to Sunset Park as the softball diamonds will be moved from the north side of the park to the south side. The north side of the park may be returned to prairie ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.