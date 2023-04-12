ALBION — Noble County’s tourism dollars are on the upswing.
Noble County Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Grace Caswell updated the Noble County Commissioners on the effects of tourism dollars spent in the area during Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
The CVB commissioned a study regarding tourism. The results were good — and figure to get even better.
Caswell reported that Noble County’s tourism industry accounted for $27.5 million in visitor spending in 2021 — the last year data was available — adding $11.7 million to the local economy.
Retail led the way, with local shops benefitting to the tune of $9.5 million.
“2022 will be an even more significant year,” Caswell said. “It’s a very exciting time to come to Noble County.”
She added that 2023 is on pace to see an even larger jump.
A big factor in tourism is the growth of the short-term rental business. There are 52 locations which are considered air bed and breakfast, traditional bed and breakfasts or short-term rental properties available for vacationers.
Caswell said those 52 properties reported an 85% occupancy during the week and 97% occupancies on weekends.
“That is very much sustainable,” Caswell said.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• Noble County Community Corrections head Danyelle Wagner received permission to apply for a grant to fund the program next year.
In 2022, community corrections received a grant of $560,805, which funds the majority of the program, Wagner said.
Offenders who receive a suspended sentence are often place on probation for a portion of that suspended sentence.
Offenders can be placed on community corrections to serve the executable part of their sentence as an option to traditional incarceration.
According to Wagner, there are approximately 150 people on the community corrections program currently.
With the $560,000 grant covering “most” of the costs of the program, that puts the approximate cost of $10.24 per offender per day.
According to Indiana Department of Corrections data, the average per day cost of incarceration at a state-run prison is $53.96.
• Chief Probation Officer Stacey Beam reported to the commissioners that the Indiana General Assembly was considering increasing the pay scale for probation officers. By law, the state sets the minimum salaries for probation officers, but traditionally has left it up to the county to pay the salaries.
Beam said the last time Indiana’s lawmakers increased the pay scale for probation officers was 2004.
Becoming a probation officer requires a four-year degree from the college or university. The starting pay is approximately $38,000.
That relatively low wage scale has hurt interest in starting a career in probation. In a recent hiring process, the department received only two applicants. And only one person showed up for the interview.
“We’re not getting the interest in community correctons and probation we have had in the past,” Beam told the commissioners.
• Noble County Sheriff Max Weber brought before the commissioners a bid from Pulver Asphalt Paving of $49,000 to repave all of the jail’s parking areas.
The commissioners are normally responsible for all work done on county-owned buildings — including the jail. But Weber said he would pay for the paving out of money collected from housing federal inmates. The federal government reimburses Noble County $70 per day for housing federal inmates.
“We appreciate that,” Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman said.
Weber also reported that a large crane was at the jail Monday, installing a new chiller.
• The commissioners approved a trio of appointments to county commissioners.
Michael Klopfenstein was appointed to the Noble County Board of Zoning Appeals.
John Metzger and Mary Worman were appointed as alternates on the Noble County Plan Commission.
At alternate does not normally vote, but if another member is not able to attend the meeting, one of the alternates can be appointed to step in.
The commissioners approved the alternates to the plan commission, mandating they attend a minimum of four meeting per year, and agreeing to pay them for attending up to six meetings. Full-time plan commission members get $65 per meeting. The alternates will be paid $50 per meeting they attend as an encouragement to stay up-to-date on the processes and issues they may have to help steer the county through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.