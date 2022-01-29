LAGRANGE — Connie Brower, a bookkeeper with more than three decades of experience working with numbers, was elected LaGrange County’s new treasurer Thursday night by members of the Republican party.
Brower replaces Jamesi Lemon, who resigned earlier this month. Lemon had just finished the first year of her second term in office when she announced she was resigning to accept the business manager’s position with the Lakeland School Corp. Brower will fill out the remaining three years of Lemon’s second term in office.
Brower was one of two people to seek the open treasurer’s seat. Kathy Hopper, the LaGrange County Auditor, also sought the treasurer’s office.
Both candidates addressed a crowd of precinct committee members at a caucus Thursday night in the Commissioners Chambers at the LaGrange County annex building. Those precinct committee members voted by secret ballot for their choice to fill that open seat. Brower won on the first ballot.
This is Brower’s first time serving in an elected office. She’s worked for the past two years as the office coordinator for the LaGrange County Soil and Water Conservation District office in LaGrange.
Brower said she became interested in serving as treasurer after talking with a friend about the open seat.
“I just thought I could do more for the county in this role,” she said.
A lifelong resident of LaGrange County, Brower is a graduate of Lakeland. Her parents, Richard and Sharon Strayer, both served in elected county offices.
“My dad was a commissioner and my mom was the county recorder,” she said. “They loved working for the county. I’m loyal to the county, and the more I thought about it, the more excited I became.”
Brower said she looks forward to working with other people in the treasurer’s office as well as other people in county government.
Brower’s husband, Kevin, is the crime scene technician for the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office. Kevin Brower gave a two-minute speech at Thursday’s caucus introducing his wife to the committee members.
