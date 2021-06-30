SHIPSHEWANA — Crews are wrapping up installing the main cables around town that Ligonier-based communications company LigTel will use to bring high-speed fiber-optic internet connections to Shipshewana. With that process nearly completed, LigTel’s crew are now preparing to start installing the individual drops that will bring high-speed internet service to Shipshewana homes and businesses.
LigTel is investing more than $2 million to bring fiber-optic connectivity up S.R. 5 from Ligonier to Topeka, Emma, and Shipshewana. Randy Mead, the CEO of LigTel, said the company hopes to pick up about 600 new customers along the way once the service is connected to homes and businesses.
No one is happier about the progress being made than Shipshewana officials. Bob Shanahan, Shipshewana’s town manager, worked for years talking with fiber-optic providers hoping to bring high-speed internet services to the town.
So far, about 20 establishments, mostly businesses, have been hooked up and are operating on the new high-speed system. Mead said most of those customers have expressed their satisfaction with the new internet connections
“We’ve had people tell us that it’s really is a big difference,” he said.
LigTel will offer customers three options, a 50-megabit connection, a 100-megabit connection, and a 1-gigabit connection. The fiber optic system will provide customers in all three communities with Internet speeds those customers never have experienced before. Mead said LigTel will charge $54.95 a month for its basic resident service, about $6 less than it estimated at a meeting in January with Shipshewana town council members.
“We made some adjustments to our packages for all our customers in the last three or four months,” he explained.
The 1-gigabit option likely to be used by local businesses will cost $104.95 per month. Mead said one important feature about the new fiber-optic network his company is creating is that system is symmetrical, meaning download and uploads speeds are the same.
Crews are expected to start installing the drops that connect individual homes to the system next month.
Shanahan said the new fiber-optic system is a key to the future for towns like Shipshewana.
“We are happy, the whole town, the town council, we’re happy. We just see this as a huge plus,” he said. “I think one people see the benefit this brings, they’ll run with it.
LigTel recently purchase a property in LaGrange and posted their sign on the front of the building. Mead said he expects crews will be in LaGrange by the end of the year and will complete installing a new fiber-optic high-speed network in LaGrange sometime in early 2022.
