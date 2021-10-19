Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Michael R. Campbell II, 29, of the 1600 block of St. Mary’s Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Campbell was held on $2,500 bond.
Alexandria L. Hall, 21, of the 100 block of North Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:01 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Hall was also being held on a probation violation warrant, a Level 6 felony. Hall was held without bond.
Haley Hagenbuch, 29, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 1 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony. No bond information provided.
Michael W. Thomas, 28, of the 4100 block of West Country Drive, Leesburg, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Thomas was held without bond.
Myron D. Cowherd, 26, of the 3500 block of East Maple Grove Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:26 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Cowherd was held on $3,500 bond.
Cameron B. Fuller, 22, of the 100 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Fuller was held on $2,500 bond.
Matthew C. Hodge, 26, of the 600 block of Colorado Street, Goshen, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Friday by Wolcottville police on a charge of false informing. Hodge was held without bond.
Ryan D. House, 18, of the 1200 block of Apollo Drive, Angola, was arrested at 10:41 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. House was released on his own recognizance.
Carlos P. Musser, 59, of the 8900 block of North Cosperville Road, Wawaka, was arrested at 3 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Musser was released on his own recognizance.
Samuel J. Bolton, 42, of the 4600 block of East C.R. 1200N, Roann, was arrested at 1:26 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated. Bolton was held without bond.
Jacob D. Campbell, 24, of the 400 block of Krueger Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of public intoxication by drugs, a Class B misdemeanor. Campbell was held without bond.
Keisha A. Coe, 23, of the 200 block of Cherry Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Coe was held on $2,500 bond.
Chad D. Grady, 47, of the 2100 block of Boulder Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. Saturday by Rome City police on a chaerge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Grady was held on $2,500 bond.
Jennifer M. Leer, 45, of the 600 block of Oak Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:09 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony. Leer was held without bond.
Curtis A. Lepper, 51, of the 9900 block of North Happiness Drive, Syracuse, was booked at 8:59 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
C.R. Opliger, 89, of the 11300 block of East C.R. 400S, LaOtto, was arrested at 5:12 p..m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Opliger was held on $2,500 bond.
Marlon A. Ortiz Grajeda, 24, of the 5400 block of Southern Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Grajeda was held on $2,500 bond.
Briana N. Ballinger, 25, of the 600 block of Circle Drive, Albion, was arrested at 5:16 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Ballinger was held on $1,000 bond.
Miguel Garcia, 20, of the 68400 block of Walnut Street, New Paris, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Garcia was released on his own recognizance.
Gloria Hernandez, 29, of the 2600 block of C.R. 71, Butler, was arrested at 1:05 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; synthetic urine, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor. Hernandez was held on $2,500 bond.
Alicia S. Martin, 31, of the 100 block of West Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 11:16 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Martin was released on her own recognizance.
Joseph A. Stephen, 30, of the 1500 block of Knoll Crest Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on four warrants charging failure to appear for court. Stephen was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.