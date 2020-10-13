LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation will announce the name of its 11th annual Heart of Gold award winner at a special online ceremony later this month.
Since 2010, the community foundation has honored an individual in LaGrange County who it believes has gone beyond the call and embraced a commitment to service.
The community foundation received five nominations for the 2020 award. The nominees include Brittany Cowley, LaGrange; Erica Cook, Wolcottville; Larry Miller, Wolcottville; Stan Clark, formerly of Wolcottville; and Terry Andrews, Howe.
All nominees will be able to direct a $500 grant to his or her favorite LaGrange County nonprofit. The recipient of this year’s Heart of Gold award will be able to direct a $1,000 grant.
In a typical year, the Community Foundation hosts a Heart of Gold Ceremony, honoring all nominees and announcing the recipient; however, because of COVID-19 event restrictions this year’s ceremony will be virtual.
Last week, the foundation started releasing videos highlighting each nominee. Those videos can be viewed on the foundation’s Facebook page and the foundation’s website, LCCF.net. The winner will be revealed this Friday.
In honor of the nominees, the Community Foundation also will provide matching gifts to five select funds at the Community Foundation. From Oct. 11-31, the Community Foundation will match gifts up to $500 to the following funds:
• Lakeland Scholarship Fund – provides scholarships to Lakeland High School students; selected by Brittany Cowley.
• LaGrange County Drug Court Fund – provides program incentives to participants in the LaGrange County Drug Court program; selected by Stan Clark.
• E. Marie Dwight Community Fund – supports the community fund in honor of the late Marie Dwight; selected by Erica Cook.
• LaGrange County 4-H Association Fund – supports the LaGrange County 4-H Association; selected by Terry Andrews.
• LaGrange County Council on Aging Program Fund – supports the program and services of the LaGrange County Council on Aging; selected by Larry Miller.
In honor of the nominees, the community is invited to join in and support the efforts of the local programs. Gifts can be made securely online at LCCF.net or sent by mail. Gifts sent by mail should indicate the fund on the check memo line.
2020 Heart of Gold Nominees
Brittany Cowley of LaGrange is a board member at Agape Missions. Cowley is an avid volunteer for Agape fundraisers and assists families at the Agape house. A teacher at Lakeland School Corporation, Cowley and her husband have three children. Cowley also serves on the Town of LaGrange Park Board and was instrumental in bringing a new playground and splash pad to LaGrange.
Erica Cook of Wolcottville is a volunteer for Night to Shine, Kingdom Road Golf Outing, and many other fundraisers that benefit nonprofits. She was instrumental in spearheading Shine LaGrange – an online campaign to bring awareness to businesses and nonprofits affected by COVID-19. Cook and her husband, Peter, own and operate, Cook’s Bison Ranch. Cook has served as a guardian for children in need and serves at LaGrange Church of God and LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce.
Larry Miller of Wolcottville is a board member of the LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation. Miller serves on the advisory board for The Farm, is active at his church, Emma Church in Topeka, and is often seen volunteering at various fundraisers. Miller is currently the President of the Board of Commissioners of LaGrange County.
Stan Clark, formerly of Wolcottville, serves on the committees for the LaGrange County Drug Court and LaGrange County Health Coalition. Clark is currently the President of the LaGrange County Purdue Extension Office Board and is a regular attendee for area school projects and events. Clark retired in 2019 after 32 years with Farmers State Bank.
Terry Andrews of Howe operates Craft Day Preschool in Howe and established People Helping People Auction – an online auction that supports local families in need. Andrews serves frequently at the Howe Fire Department with fellow auxiliary members, providing food and supplies to firefighters. Recently, she provided masks for adults and children during COVID-19 crisis.
The LaGrange County Community Foundation’s mission is to inspire and sustain generosity, leadership and service. Founded in 1991, the Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that connects people to charitable causes and provides resources to nonprofits to make a lasting impact.
