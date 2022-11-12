KENDALLVILLE — East Noble Middle School students put the skills they’ve learned in Kim Desper’s food science class to work in a creative food challenge inspired by the “Chopped” television show.
On the show, chef contestants are given a bag of mystery ingredients and must create a dish and recipe, using additional ingredients from a pantry table. The chefs then present their dish to a panel of judges, who taste the food and awards points for creativity, team work, plated presentation, the recipe and meeting all food group requirements.
On Thursday, students entered their kitchen areas to find their ingredients waiting: a pita bread, a clove of garlic, a yellow pepper, a lemon and a small bottle of olive oil. One team member was designated the pantry runner and teams were encouraged to wash dishes as they used them.
In the challenge, Students working in teams of four per kitchen, create their own dish and record the measurements and ingredients for the written recipe. They must wash their hands and follow all food handling protocols, and
Purdue Extension educator Abigail Creigh visited the class earlier in the week to talk about food safety and hand washing, cooking techniques, how to correctly measure ingredients, and the My Plate food groups chart.
Creigh also helped prepare the ingredients for the pantry tables: deli turkey slices, ground beef and pork, soup bases for broth, several kinds of cheeses, fruits and vegetables, yogurt, whipping cream, pasta, tomato juice, sauce and diced tomatoes, and assorted herbs and spices.
All food scraps are collected and saved for recycling.
East Noble bus driver Bill Holt, EN assistant superintendent Amy Korus, and EN chief financial and operations officer Brian Leitch proved they had the stomach to taste and evaluate all the ‘Chopped” dishes in all the food science classes.
Several dishes were variations on tacos or nachos. Some teams went beyond the basic dish to make smoothies and parfait desserts for a complete meal for the judges.
