LAGRANGE — A LaGrange County man, who avoided arrest in September when he lead police on a high-speed chase into Michigan has finally been returned to LaGrange County to face criminal charges.
Kevin Smith, 44, of the 2000 block of East C.R. 150N, was returned to LaGrange County authorities after completing time in a Michigan jail on charges related to that high-speed chase.
Smith’s troubles began on Sept. 18 when LaGrange police and LaGrange County Sheriff Office deputies arrived at his home with a search warrant in hand. Smith was not home at the time, but police officers executing that search warrant allegedly discovered 172 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 20 grams of cocaine in Smith’s home.
Authorities spent about a week looking for Smith when a LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputy, patrolling the north part of the county spotted Smith on Sept. 25 driving a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt along C.R. 750 in Greenfield Township. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop but Smith drove away at a high rate of speed.
Smith sped away into Michigan where authorities there picked up the chase. Smith eventually drove his car over a set of stop sticks near Burr Oak, Michigan. The chase finally came to an end in a cornfield outside of Burr Oak. But, Smith managed to slip away and once again avoid arrest. A Michigan State Police K-9 unit found Smith about an hour later, hiding along a nearby riverbank.
Michigan authorities charged Smith with resisting law enforcement, aggressive driving, and reckless driving.
Smith was returned to LaGrange County last week to face multiple charges stemming from the police raid on his home. He was charged with two Level 2 felonies for dealing in methamphetamine and dealing in cocaine. A Level 2 felony conviction carries a prison sentence of 10 to 30 years and a fine of up to $10,000.
Smith also faces a Level 4 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony charge of possession of cocaine, as well as a Level 6 felony charge of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony charge of possession of a syringe, a Class C misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia, and a Class A misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
Frank Stewart has been appointed special prosecutor in the case. Smith has yet to make his initial appearance in a LaGrange County court.
