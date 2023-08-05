WOLCOTTVILLE – LaGrange County REMC Broadband service has been exploding in growth and they’ve just established their 1,000th high-speed broadband fiber connection. The 1,000th customers were Mark and Emily James of Wolcottville.
The James own a sixth-generation farm, from which they operate a veterinarian clinic, and are proudly raising two daughters.
“We’re really excited to get broadband,” Emily said. “It will make our lives so much easier. Our kids need it for school and we obviously need it for the business. We won't have to drive to Kendallville to run our QuickBooks program. It will be lifestyle changing.”
This is exactly what the REMC’s mission has been over the last three years.
"That is the exact reason why we started this project,” said REMC CEO Mark Leu. ”To bring high speed internet to our rural communities, not just to make life a little easier, but because it’s now a necessity."
LaGrange County REMC is currently accepting applications for their area of coverage in Brighton, Wall Lake and Mongo. The company shows little signs of slowing down, and they’re looking forward to making 1,000 more connections with the community.
