KENDALLVILLE — Send an extra dime with your kids to school if they’re buying lunch at East Noble this coming school year.
School breakfast and lunch prices are increasing 10 cents in order to get up to the minimum price in order to stay eligible for federal lunch assistance, but also in part because the cafeteria may take on some extra expense in 2020-21 to serve students during an ongoing pandemic.
Lunch price increases are fairly common every year or two as schools are mandated to keep up with the federal minimum lunch price as a requirement of receiving funding to provide free and reduced-price lunches, Brian Leitch, chief finance and operations officer explained.
Last year, about 1,750 students qualified for free or reduced-price lunches at East Noble.
Leitch also noted that, as East Noble looks to head back to school with COVID-19 still looming over the next school year, food service may look a little different including more disposable trays, utensils and or packaged food items as opposed to usual lunch service.
The district’s food service budget is completely funded through lunch revenues, so maintaining enough lunch revenue is key to keeping the cafeteria in working order.
Superintendent Ann Linson noted it has been two years since East Noble last had to hike its lunch price to keep up with the federal minimum.
Lunch will cost $2.55 in 2020-21, with breakfast prices also rising 10 cents to $1.65.
“We’re going to do the best we can with it,” Leitch said of estimating costs in a COVID-19 lunch world. “It’s hard to tell where prices are going to go with all these items.”
School board members approved the rate hike unanimously.
Also Wednesday, Chief Technology Officer Joanna Cook gave an update about changes to the district’s responsible use policies for technology, which is a necessary step to maintain the district’s federal internet discount.
As a school district, East Noble utilizes an e-rate program through the Federal Communications Commission that provides a major discount to provide internet service in the buildings. The discount is based on local poverty rates and East Noble qualifies into the program with a 80% savings on internet service.
Because of it, East Noble only spend about $5,000 annually on internet to serve its multiple buildings and student population.
In order to get the funding, however, the district has to complete measures including filtering inappropriate content on its network, having technology use policies in place and other compliance requirements.
East Noble has recently shifted to doing that compliance work in-house instead of hiring a firm to do it and, in order to stay up-to-date, required approval of changes to the network use policies.
“It is very worthwhile for us to go through this process with the amount of discount and funding we get,” Cook said.
The board approved those changes unanimously as well.
The next East Noble board meeting date has been changed to July 15 at 6 p.m. at the administration building meeting room.
