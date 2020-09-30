Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Charles M. Hollis, 59, of the 1700 block of Sandalwood Drive, Sarasota, Florida, was arrested at 12:26 a.m. Tuesday by Rome City police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Hollis was held without bond.
Seth J. Leins, 38, of the 100 block of North Orchard Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:14 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Leins was held without bond.
Fernando E. Luevano, 21, of the 1300 bock of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:18 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 4 felony. No further charging information provided. Luevano was held without bond.
Braxten R. Randol, 22, of the 800 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 7:02 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants charging a violation of drug court. Randol was held without bond.
Dillon L. Rasnake, 35, of the 1300 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to a Level 6 felony. Rasnake was held on $1,000 cash bond.
Crystal S. Smolinske, 37, of the 200 block of West Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 8:26 p.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Smolinske was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.