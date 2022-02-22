ALBION — COVID-19 restrictions put in place since the beginning of the pandemic will no longer exist at Central Noble Community School Corp.
Superintendent Troy Gaff announced on Feb. 17 that the corporation will stop contact tracing and quarantining students for COVID-19.
Central Noble decided as well that all other COVID-specific control measures like social distancing within the school buildings will be discontinued. What will stay is students who test positive for COVID will be isolated at home for five days and will be allowed to return to school on day six if their symptoms have improved and the student is fever free for 24 hours.
He said this decision was based on the fact that students are falling further behind academically due to missing school and they want to keep them in school buildings as much as possible.
Much of the decision came after the Indiana Department of Health announced on the same day that they would be changing its guidance for schools saying they no longer need to contact trace or report positive cases to the state.
Central Noble, like all local schools, has seen more COVID-19 impact this school year as compared to 2020-21, although with mild impact to students.
“We started our new rules on Friday of last week,” he said. “Luckily, we had no students in quarantine before the decision so all students were able to be in school.”
The school had met with the county health department about presenting them its transition plan to gradually phase out COVID-19 restrictions and protocols, but felt they didn’t have to after the state health department’s announcement.
He said they would consider looking at bringing back any protocols if the circumstances around the pandemic change.
