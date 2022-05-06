KENDALLVILLE — Jiffy Lube on U.S. 6 has a new owner for its building, according to release from an Illinois-based real estate broker.
The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm completed the sale of a single tenant net leased Jiffy Lube property located at 317 W. North St.in Kendallville for $1,425,000, the release states.
The 2,302 square foot property is located on U.S. 6, which sees about 18,000 vehicles per day.
Jiffy Lube has occupied the building for about a decade now. Prior to the quick oil-change and auto service company moving in there, the site was previously a Valvoline service shop.
Jiffy Lube is an American brand of automotive oil change shops founded in Utah in 1971. It has been a subsidiary of Dutch Shell Oil since 2002, and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Jiffy Lube consists of more than 2,000 service centers throughout North America, serving approximately 24 million customers annually.
Randy Blankstein and John Feeney of The Boulder Group represented both sides in the building sale. The seller was a Texas-based real estate fund — Micromont Holdings 15 LLC out of Houston, according to current property records. Micromont has owned the location since June 2017, when it paid $1.057 million for the property.
The buyer was a Midwest-based real estate investor, according to the Boulder Group, but did not name the buyer. Online county property records haven't been updated to show the new owner yet.
“Single-tenant assets leased to e-commerce resistant tenants like Jiffy Lube continue to garner significant investor interest,” said Randy Blankstein, president of The Boulder Group.
“The franchisee added a third service bay in 2016 which increased sales substantially and the site’s long-term viability," John Feeney, senior vice president of The Boulder Group.
The building was also one to participate in the national Jiffy Lube Mural Project, with muralist Bryan Ballinger painting the frog-themed art on the east-facing side of the building in June 2020.
The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high net worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds since 1997. The firm is located in Wilmette, Illinois.
