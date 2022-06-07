KENDALLVILLE — They are — Knight Nation.
East Noble High School graduated its 55th class Sunday as 235 seniors from the class of 2022 crossed the stage to get diplomas in front of a nearly packed Big Blue Pit crowd of school officials, family and friends.
Class of 2022 treasurer Luke Mory welcomed the crowd to Sunday’s proceedings.
“I”m honored and humbled and scared to be standing before you as a practically graduated adult,” Mory said.
Mory thanked the many people behind the scenes that made high school graduation possible, from teachers to family to classmates.
“Without all of you, my may have never gotten this far,” Mory said.
He went on to point out the class’s numerous achievements, including sending band, choir and athletic achievers to state. The class of 2022 also raised more than $11,000 for Riley’s Children Hospital.
“We’e affected those around us as much as they have affected us,” Mory said.
Mory then introduced East Noble Principal Kathy Longenbaugh, who added her thanks to those who made commencement possible and to those staff members and family members who have encouraged their seniors to get to this point. She pointed out this was a class heavily affected by COVID, which led to several challenges.
“Nothing erases the hard work, grit and determination to get where you are today,” Longenbaugh said.
She also challenged the graduating class. She told the class that many of them have been asked repeatedly, “What are you going to be when you grow up?” A more pertinent questions, she said, is “Who are you?”
A person’s character is important, she said, and staying true to yourself can help you, regardless of what your career or vocation is going to be.
She further encouraged the students to:
• Be kind
• Be brave
• Be wise
• Be generous
• Be honest
• Be humble
• Love yourself
• Believe in who you are.
Senior class vice-president Jackson Meyer took the podium next, describing how the class of 2022 had come to the school four years ago wondering what life had in store for them. Now, as they were about to receive their diplomas, the question could be asked again.
“”It’s a full circle moment,” Meyer said.
Members of the senior class then entertained the crowd with the Beatles hit “My Life,” which featured a solo by senior Courtney Cooper.
Senior class president Patrick Eggering then gave his senior class reflection.
“Congratulations everyone, we made it,” Eggering said. “We learned how to persevere.”
Eggering closed his talk by quoting the Book of Jeremiah 29:11, which begins, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
Class secretary Darby Johnson gave the challenge to her classmates, including them to “Live in the now,” in which N.O.W. stands for No Opportunity Wasted.
“Never waste a single moment in your life,” Johnson said. “Take that risk.”
Senior class counselor Terri Salway then read the names of the graduates as Longenbaugh handed out the diplomas.
