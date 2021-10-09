ALBION ― After going down the rabbit hole of addiction, four people finally got the opportunity to turn their lives around.
The Noble County Drug Court held its 33rd graduation ceremony Friday evening for this year’s class at the Noble County Courthouse in Albion.
The ceremony was held virtually on Zoom.
“Today begins the first day of the rest of your life,” said Noble County Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer, who serves as the drug court judge. “You’ve learned coping skills that you never dreamed that you would put into place.”
The program was created in 2006 by Judge Kramer to “handle cases involving offenders who are addicted to drugs”, according to the Noble County Courts’ website.
They are supervised court by the drug court judge along with the county Prosecutor’s Office, Probation Department, treatment agencies, law enforcement and residential facilities to work together to provide the appropriate treatment and supervision to break offenders’ cycle of addiction.
The court argues this program helps ”reduce correctional costs, enhance community safety and improve public welfare.”
Offenders must agree with the court to take part in intensive treatment, pass regular drug screenings, attend self-help meetings, meet with their probation officer twice a week and report to the drug court judge.
The program typically lasts between 18 and 48 months. The county drug court is coordinated by Michelle Fosnaugh.
The ceremony began with Judge Kramer addressing the graduating class and what they accomplished during their time in the program.
“You know before joining this program, you didn’t have a plan in life and you didn’t really have a plan for tomorrow or next year or five years from now,” he told the class. “All that has changed so much because of what each of you have done.”
After Judge Kramer spoke, members of this year’s class spoke about the program and how it helped them with their addiction problems.
The first person was Bobby. She spoke about how she was scared of the program at first and the only thing she really knew about herself was that she was an addict.
“I was completely out of my comfort zone. I didn’t know what to do. I just knew that I needed help along this journey,” she said. “I joined in January and Kramer was behind me the whole way. Hearing him and seeing the compassion that he had and knowing it was genuine just made me want it that much more.”
She said the program taught her structure, accountability and honesty and showed her what she really wanted out of life.
Her daughter, Brittany, also spoke at the ceremony as her mother’s sponsor.
Brittany said her childhood memories have a dark shadow cast over them because of the poor decisions her mother made in the past.
“I know she didn’t want to hurt us, and that she was hurting too, but her addiction left a hole in my life,” she said. “There is more damage done that could even be understood.”
She went on to discuss how she was always worried, day in and day out and sat up at night wondering if her mother was still alive.
Her family never knew when she would ever come home and there were days when they missed Bobby deeply.
“I am so grateful about my kids getting to experience her at her best and she really is the best grandma I swear,” she said. “She has put in so much hard work and I am so proud of her. I am thankful she was given this opportunity.”
Another graduate who spoke was Ricky who started in the program back in 2018.
Ricky said when he first started the program, he never even heard of a program like this before and didn’t know it existed.
“During this program, I got to work with little bit of everybody, Katie, you know, prosecutors,” he said. “I’ve really worked hard and everything’s been good and I met a lot of people like Brad. He sends me so much stuff I learned how to read better.”
He said in the end, he knew everything was going to work out great.
After the graduates spoke, Judge Kramer said that he made 70 motions to dismiss cases, which were approved by prosecutors.
