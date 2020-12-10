KENDALLVILLE — East Noble High School senior Anna Becker wasn’t sure what to expect when she was abruptly pulled from one of her classes Thursday afternoon to the auditorium, where the school handles its COVID-19 cases.
Little did she know, a life-changing surprise was awaiting her.
Initially thinking she was being instructed to leave school to go into quarantine because of exposure to the coronavirus, Becker walked through a doorway to find her mom, dad, sister and Community Foundation of Noble County staff waiting to surprise her in one of the school’s hallways.
There would be no quarantining. Instead, Becker was told she had been selected as the 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient for Noble County out of a pool of 10 finalists.
“I was really surprised,” she said, describing her reaction to the setup. “I had been thinking about (the scholarship) this week because I knew that this week was when I was going to find out, but I was definitely not expecting it.”
The Lilly Endowment scholarship she won provides full tuition and required fees for four years of full-time undergraduate study leading to a bachelor’s degree at the Indiana college of her choice. It also comes with a $900 yearly stipend for required books and equipment.
“I’m just really excited and happy to have this opportunity,” she added. “I know all of the other finalists pretty well, and I know they are all really awesome students, so to be selected out of that group of students is a big honor.”
Becker intends to study exercise science at the University of Indianapolis in the fall of 2021 with a goal to eventually earn a Doctorate degree in Occupational Therapy.
It’s an ambitious goal, but Becker is no stranger to balancing a tough workload, achieving high marks while managing to keep a busy schedule outside the classroom.
Some of her activities in high school include missions trips, Apple Festival volunteer, future Knights basketball coach, family STEM Night volunteer, camp counselor, Kid City volunteer, Bike Day with Champions Together, KPC Triathlon volunteer, Engage Sunday with East Noble Athletics, East Noble Cross Country, East Noble Track and Field, East Noble Girls Basketball, Student Council serving as vice president and secretary, National Honor Society, Athletic Leadership Council, Student Government serving as secretary, Avilla Calvary UMC Administrative Council serving as youth representative, and East Noble High School Trine Math Competition Team.
“Anna has always worked hard and gone beyond what is expected her whole life,” her mother, Julie, said. “I think the thing that sets her apart is her thoughtfulness and respect for others. She’s worked very hard and it’s a real honor.”
“I think this is something that she’s been dreaming about for a long time, and trying to work towards a goal like this,” Anna’s father Kevin added. “We’re just super proud of her.”
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must reside in Noble County, attend an accredited high school, and achieve a high school grade point average of at least 3.80 on a 4.00 scale. Through their applications, students demonstrate their development as well-rounded, community-minded citizens through their community service, volunteerism, extracurricular activities, and work experience as well as leadership roles.
In addition to the above criteria, this year’s 34 applicants provided recommendation letters from two references and submitted three essays, which were evaluated by a community foundation committee of six Noble County citizens, who interviewed the top 10 finalists. Names of the finalists were then submitted to Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc. (ICI) for final selection of the recipient. ICI is a nonprofit corporation that represents 30 regionally accredited degree granting, nonprofit, private colleges, and universities in the state.
Those finalists not awarded the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Community Foundation of Noble County. Those students are:
Lydia Andrews – Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School
Allison Baker – West Noble High School
Jenica Berkes – Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School
Kayla Desper – East Noble High School
Mariah Maley – East Noble High School
Lillian Mast – West Noble High School
Wesley Potts – East Noble High School
Lynnette Strong – East Noble High School
Carly Turner – East Noble High School
Lilly Endowment Inc. has provided over $424M in grant support for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program since its inception in 1998. Administered statewide by Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc. with local support from Indiana community foundations, 4,912 Indiana high school students have been awarded the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships are the result of a state-wide Lilly Endowment initiative to help Hoosier students reach higher levels of education, according to the community foundation. Indiana ranks among the lowest states in the percentage of residents over the age of 25 with a bachelor’s degree.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
