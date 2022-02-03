Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Jada L. Dixon, 19, of the 3500 block of North Side Boulevard, South Bend, was arrested at 1:13 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Dixon was released on her own recognizance.
Britteny R. Miller, 23, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant relating to two court orders. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Darius F. Arguello, 37, of the 200 block of Angling Road, Kendallville, was booked at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Christopher J. Bliven, 34, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided.
Kamren T. Jones, 22, of the 300 block of West Butler Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jones was held without bond.
Raymond S. Lothamer, 31, of the 00 block of West C.R. 150N, Rome City, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Lothamer was released on his own recognizance.
Stephanie L. Nickles, 30, of the 100 block of West C.R. 150N, Rome City, was arrested at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Nickles was held without bond.
Dana A. Schoeck, 29, of the 200 block of Crossfire Drive, Topeka, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Schoeck was held on $2,500 bond.
Marcus L. Vaughn, 45, of the 4700 block of Lafayette Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Vaughn was held on $2,500 bond.
