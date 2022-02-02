Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday, Jan. 21, through Monday, Jan. 31, according to jail records.
(Editor’s Note: Bookings on Monday, Jan. 24, were not provided to this newspaper)
Taylor Havert, 24, of the 1000 block of Bellvue Drive, Kendallville, was booked at 7 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
David Smart, 35, of the 200 block of South Grant Street, Kendallville, was booked at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Dillon Penn, 23, of the 700 block of Eighth Street, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony.
Matthew Hicks, no age or address provided, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 22, on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Jeremy Miller, 20, of the 6200 block of West C.R. 825N, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, by LaGrange County police on charges of driving while suspended and minor in possession. Miller posted bond and was released Saturday.
Garret Wetzel. 29, of the 1100 block of West U.S. 20, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Andrew Huss, 29, no address provided, was arrested at 9:19 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Ruben Lopez, 22, no address provided, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, by LaGrange County police in a charge of operating while never licensed.
Quintel Beasley, 23, 23, of the 2400 block of Arthur Avenue, Rockford, Illinois, was arrested at midnight Sunday, Jan. 23, by the Indiana State Police on charges of reckless driving, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.
Monterryon Ford, 24, of the 1100 block of Jackson Street, Rockford, Illinois, was arrested at midnight Sunday, Jan. 23, by the Indiana State police on charges of identity deception and possession of marijuana.
Alfredo Olvera-San, 21, of the 1800 block of North Kansas City Road, La Feria, Texas, was arrested at 4:29 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Olvera-San posted bond and was released Sunday.
Ruben Lopez, 22, of the 400 block of North Walnut Street, LaGrange, was arrested at midnight Sunday, Jan. 23, by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating without ever receiving a license. Lopez posted bond and was released Sunday.
Christopher Wooster, 36, of the 69600 block of South River Road, White Pigeon, Michigan, was arrested at 1:42 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, by LaGrange Couty police on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Alexandria Sizemore, 23, of the 900 block of East C.R. 650S, Wolcottville, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 25, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Woody, 27, of the 300 block of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor.
Larry Mack, 38, of the 600 block of North West Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Aaron Hale, 35, of the 4300 block of South C.R. 1175E, Stroh, was arrested at 10:59 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant issued by authorities in DeKalb County.
Taylor Havert, 24, of the 1000 block of Bellvue, Kendallvile, was booked at 7 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a Class C misdemeanor.
Christopher Gillum, 25, of the 2500 block of Ellen Avenue, Fort Wayne, was booked at 9 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a Class C misdemeanor charge.
Reece Frisch, 20, of the 600 block Sand Ridge Road, Bowling Green, Ohio, was arrested at 7:39 a.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on charges of burglary and minor in possession.
Jamie Perez-Pereyra, 57, of the 1300 block of Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of driving while never having received a license. Perez-Pereyra posted bond and was released Saturday.
Dusty Edmondson, 30, of the 100 block of North Mountain Street, LaGrange, was booked at 10:42 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided.
Johan Brook, 43, of the 1400 block of Presidents Drive, Elkhart, was arrested at 10:43 a.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Shufelt, 36, of the 4300 North block of C.R. 235E, Howe, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a temporary custody order. No charging information provided.
Zakery DeCamp, 30, of the 10600 block of West C.R. 605N, Orland, was booked at 3:32 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
