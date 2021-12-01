LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its LIFE Grants program.
LIFE Grants are available for educational and youth projects serving LaGrange County. These grants are made possible through the generosity of donors who have supported the LIFE Grantmaking Fund at the Community Foundation.
LIFE is a youth philanthropy program of the LCCF, providing an opportunity for young people to gain experience in community service and charitable giving. Members represent Lakeland, Westview and Prairie Heights Schools. The students engage in a variety of community projects and provide oversight of the LIFE funds held at the Community Foundation.
Grant awards range from $250 to $2,500 and are reviewed by the members of LIFE. Grant applications are due January 1, 2022. LIFE seeks proposals for innovative or creative projects with significant impact on the youth community. Nonprofit organizations serving LaGrange County youth, government agencies, and public schools are eligible to apply.
To submit an application visit lccf.net/life-grants. Please contact Leanna Martin at lmartin@lccf.net or call 463-4363 for questions or more information.
The mission of LIFE is to inspire and foster philanthropy through the youth in LaGrange County. To learn more about LIFE please visit lccf.net/life.
The LaGrange County Community Foundation’s mission is to inspire and sustain generosity, leadership and service.
Founded in 1991, the Community Foundation connects people to charitable causes and provides resources to nonprofits to make a lasting and sustainable impact.
