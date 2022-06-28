ALBION — On Friday, she was released from the DeKalb County Jail after being charged with auto theft early last week.
On Monday, Lindsey R. Park, 33, of Milford, was arrested on the same charge following an incident in Noble County.
Park, of the 200 block of North Shaffer Street, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Monday by Ligonier Police on a charge of auto theft, a Level 6 felony.
Park was held in the Noble County Jail on $2,500 bond pending an initial court appearance.
Park had been charged June 21 in DeKalb Superior Court 1 on charges of theft-vehicle, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony.
At an initial hearing held Friday in that county, Park entered a plea of not guilty and was released on her own recognizance.
Her next court date in the DeKalb County case has been set for 8:30 a.m. on July 26 in DeKalb Superior Court 1.
On Monday, a woman called Noble County E-911 at 6:48 p.m. to report that her 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup — which did not have a tailgate — had been stolen while she ate dinner at her aunt’s house in the 700 block of Lincolnway West in Ligonier.
The caller reported that the theft had taken place within the last 10 minutes.
Four minutes later, Ligonier Police Department Patrolman Grant Moser reported he was behind a 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup with no tailgate traveling westbound on U.S. 6. Moser pulled the vehicle over at the intersection of U.S. 6 and West Wood Lane and took Park into custody.
“We’re not just taking reports and moving on,” Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer said Tuesday morning regarding the rapid response. “Thank God he was in the right place at the right time. That’s awesome.”
In an affidavit of probable cause filed in the prior arrest, DeKalb County Police deputy Zachary Kerley said he was on duty, in full uniform and in a fully marked police vehicle on June 21 and responded to a vehicle that was reported as stolen.
Kerley said he observed the suspect vehicle leaving the BP gas station at U.S. 6 and C.R. 27 and go northbound. Kerley said when the driver saw his emergency lights activate, the driver took off at a high rate of speed. Kerley said he pursued the vehicle northbound on C.R. 27 and the vehicle wrecked in the 1400 block of C.R. 27.
The driver, Park, was told to exit the vehicle and was placed into custody, according to the affidavit.
Kerley said he ran the license plate on the vehicle — a black 2006 Chevrolet Impala — and it returned as being stolen from Kosciusko County.
Kerley said Park refused to talk to officers.
Kerley said he spoke to a police officer in Kosciusko County, who advised him the vehicle was stolen around midnight on June 20.
