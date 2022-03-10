ALBION — A sneak peak.
The Albion Town Council got a preview Tuesday of the new website being developed for the Albion Parks Department during its regularly scheduled meeting.
The website is being designed by Lori Gagen.
Rather than merely serve as a location where people can go to get information, it also serves as a promotional tool for the parks system in Albion.
“We tried to make it user friendly,” Gagen told the council.
The site — albionparks.com — isn’t quite ready to go live, according to Parks Department Superintendent Casey Myers, but it could be ready shortly after next Monday’s park board meeting.
The website will eventually link to the youth baseball and softball leagues, Myers said.
The council seemed impressed with the work done by Gagen.
One of the features will help streamline the process for people who want to camp at Hidden Diamonds Park. By clicking on a link, interested people can fill out a form to request a campsite.
The site isn’t ready to be a reservation site, not yet.
“It’s a request to camp, not a reservation to camp,” Gagen explained. “It’s an inquiry form.”
The form will expedite the process for both the people interested in camping at Hidden Diamonds but also for parks staff, Myers said.
In peak camping times, he gets about five phone calls every day from people seeking information. That phone calls leads to other phone calls as Myers or the office staff at the Albion Municipal Building communicate various details to the interested person.
With the website, only one phone call will be needed once the inquiry form has been adequately filled out. A confirmation email or text would then be sent once payment has been arranged.
“They’ll still have to pay here,” Myers said, referring to the municipal building.
The website will continue to evolve and grow as time permits, Gagen and Myers both said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• Albion Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller reported having worked through six snow events in February, and expressed his appreciation to the parks department, wastewater treatment and town marshall’s office for their assistance with plowing.
Miller also reported that he had put out a request for quotes proposal for the town’s annual tree maintenance program. The town would like to trim 62 trees and remove four of them.
Miller said what could be done would depend on how low the quotes come back.
• Albion Water/Wastewater Superintendent Terry Forker told the council he had received 54 of the radio reads he ordered in May 2021. The radio reads allow for water meters to be read via radio signal instead of having to stop at every house.
Forker received permission to seek quotes of a utility truck for his joint departments.
• The town council voted unanimously to approve a quote from Hile Heating and Cooling to provide a heating/cooling unit to the cemetery shop at Valleyview Park. The low bid was $7,800.
The council also approved the low bid turned in by Pulver Asphalt Paving for $5,000 to seal all of the paved areas in Hidden Diamonds Park.
